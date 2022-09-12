3 numbers to know after the Commanders Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars 

25%

Third down defense has been a sensitive subject for Washington in the last year or so. The team finished last season 31st in the category with a conversion rate of 48.5%. When the Commanders defense was showing some of those 2021 season bad habits in the preseason, Jack Del Rio was clear about his displeasure and the fact that bettering their efforts in this area would be a big focus for the unit. That talk seemed to be translating as the team wrapped up its preseason, and Washington allowed the Ravens to convert on just 1-of-8 of its third-down opportunities.

And while preseason performances must always be taken with a grain of salt, the stat was perhaps a sign of good things to come in considering Washington's third down defense against the Jaguars. The Commanders allowed the visitors to convert on just three out of 12 of its third-down attempts, which was the sixth-best performance in Week 1.