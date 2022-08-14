Numbers to know from Washington's preseason opener

The Washington Commanders dropped their first preseason game in a tight 23-21 loss against the Carolina Panthers. Here are three numbers to know from the defeat.

61%

Third down conversion was a big problem area for Washington's defense last season. The team ranked 31st in the category, allowing opposing offenses to convert approximately 48% of their third down opportunities.

The issue reared its head once again this afternoon. The Panthers converted on 11 of their 18 third downs (approximately 61% conversion rate). Baker Mayfield completed three of the Panthers' third down attempts, completing passes on 19, five and 15 yards. It wasn't until Carolina faced a third-and-14 at Washington's 23-yard line that the drive stalled.

The stat proved most costly during the Panthers' final drive of the game. Washington had scored 15 unanswered points to take a one-point lead with the clock winding down, but 11 plays and 40 yards later, failed to stop Carolina from clawing its way into field goal territory. The Panthers faced four third downs and converted three of them.