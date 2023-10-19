Practice notes | Commanders want to protect Howell, limit sack total

The number of sacks Howell has taken, whether it's from dominant defensive fronts or units struggling to generate pressure, has been a problem for Washington since the season began. He's been taken down at least four times in every game and at least five times in five games. The apex of that was Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, when the defense got to Howell nine times, tripling the team's sack total up to that point.

Indeed, it's been an unfortunate trend that teams get a substantial boost when they play Washington. The Chicago Bears had two sacks heading into their game against the Commanders, and they eclipsed that almost three times over by the end of the Thursday Night matchup. In Week 6, the Atlanta Falcons matched their total of five sacks in the previous five games.

Howell has put much of the blame on himself.

"It's tough, but it's just something that I've got to continue to get better at," Howell said. "I think that's the next part of my game where I really need to show growth and development. I feel good about my ability to do that. It's just a matter of going out there in the games and doing it."