Practice report | Jahan Dotson feeling good in return to action

The past five weeks have been frustrating for first-round pick Jahan Dotson, but it looks like things are finally starting to head in the right direction for the wideout.

Dotson, who tweaked his hamstring against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, has missed the past five games while nursing the injury. He has not practiced much in that span outside of a day-and-a-half before the Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, but he was listed as limited on Thursday and looks to be trending towards returning to action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

"I would say it definitely feels better," Dotson said in the locker room. "I gave it way more time to heal this time around. Just being very cautious with it really helped get to the point I'm at today."

Prior to his injury, Dotson was one of the best weapons in the league, as he was tied with Stefon Diggs for the most receiving touchdowns among receivers (4). That number still leads the team, and he is tied for 12th among all pass-catchers despite missing more than a month of action.

While the fact that he missed so much time is unfortunate for the offense, the team was not overly concerned with the injury. It did, however, want to be patient, because Dotson had never dealt with a hamstring injury before.