Practice report | Notes & Quotes from Scott Turner, Jack Del Rio's press conferences

-- The sacks that Washington has accumulated in recent games have helped, but Del Rio said that the defense's improvement is not as simple as that. He highlighted the defensive line's improvements in rushing as one unit and executing together.

"I think we're doing that at a higher level," Del Rio said. "We need to continue to work at it and get better at as we go, but that's been where some of the improvement has shown up."

-- Del Rio has been impressed with the way James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and Efe Obada have stepped up while Chase Young recovers from his ACL injury. The expectation is that Young will be back soon, although there is no timetable for when he will suit up. His return will certainly impact the rotation at defensive end, but Del Rio said they will still contribute and be an important part of the pass-rush.