Redskins Salute to Host Second Lowe's Do-It-Yourself Workshop at FedExField of 2019-20 Season

Redskins Salute welcomes all military members, military family members, and veterans out to FedExField on Thursday, January 9, 2019 for the second of four Do-It-Yourself Drywall Repair Workshops of the 2019-20 Season. The tour will feature fun giveaways, workshops and instructionals from Lowe's Heroes, and also a tour of FedExField at the conclusion of the game! Information and the registration link are listed below!

Description: Lowe's, in collaboration with the USO and Washington Redskins, will host the second of four interactive workshops designed to help service members and their spouses learn a variety of Do-It-Yourself projects. This Saturday's workshop will feature 50 service members and military spouses for a "Do-It-Yourself Drywall Patching Course" taught by Lowe's experts as part of the Lowe's Heroes program, a company-wide volunteer initiative that provides Lowe's associates the opportunity to participate in local community improvement projects. The workshop will feature interactive projects and conclude with a tour of FedExField!