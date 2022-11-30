News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Salute to Service Month Spotlights - Chris Bailey

Nov 30, 2022 at 10:56 AM

Chris Bailey

Salute Program Lead

Chris Bailey_STS

Relationship to the Military/Military Background:

25 years in the Navy

What does your military connection/time in the military mean to you? How has it impacted your life?

"What shaped me the most during my time in the Navy was being a part of high-performing teams – teams where we would get to operate together, solve a problem set or deploy together. The idea of building a plan, setting out to accomplish something and doing it together was very fulfilling, and that's kind of what kept me in it for so long."

Why is it important to honor Salute to Service month?

"I think it's important to honor Salute to Service month because it's our organization's opportunity to say thank you. Thank our service men and women and their families for all of the sacrifices and their selfless sense of duty. We have an obligation to use our powerful platform to lift this community up and publicly show them how grateful we are for all that they do."

