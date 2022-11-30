Salute to Service Month Spotlights - Chris Bailey

Relationship to the Military/Military Background:

25 years in the Navy

What does your military connection/time in the military mean to you? How has it impacted your life?

"What shaped me the most during my time in the Navy was being a part of high-performing teams – teams where we would get to operate together, solve a problem set or deploy together. The idea of building a plan, setting out to accomplish something and doing it together was very fulfilling, and that's kind of what kept me in it for so long."

Why is it important to honor Salute to Service month?