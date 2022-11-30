Salute to Service Month Spotlights - Timothy Lawrence Buckley

Timothy Lawrence Buckley
Manager, Dream Seats
Relationship to the Military/Military background:
Aircrafts loads master in the Air Force from 1971 to 1974
What does your military connection/time in the military mean to you? How has it impacted your life?
"For one, it allowed me to travel all over the world to places like Ethiopia, Thailand, Greenland and Iran. In terms of life skills, it taught me discipline, it taught me responsibility."
Why is it important to honor Salute to Service month?
"I think it's important to just show a little bit of respect for those who have served and the sacrifices they have made – some more severe than others, of course."