Salute to Service Month Spotlights - Ebony Adomanis

Relationship to the Military/Military Background:

Spouse of active-duty Air Force officer

What does your military connection/time in the military mean to you? How has it impacted your life?

"My husband joining the Air Force was I think the best decision he could have made for our family at the time. He has been able to gain the highest level of education in his specific area of interest, all the way up to getting his PhD in physics. We've moved around a decent amount and been exposed to several different places. I think that's instilled a certain kind of resilience within our kids. Our older two didn't have any qualms about going off to college. No serious fears about making friends or anything like that. They are very good with navigating new situations and meeting new people."

Why is it important to honor Salute to Service month?