Salute to Service Month Spotlights - Jordan Lawrence

Relationship to the Military/Military Background:

I commissioned in the Army as an Infantry Officer in 2017 as a Distinguished Military Graduate from SUNY Brockport in Western NY. I completed Infantry Officer Leadership Course, Ranger School, Airborne, and Air Assault courses and was shipped out to my first duty station in Colorado Springs, CO. From there I deployed to Afghanistan where I was attached to Special Forces team focused primarily on Counterinsurgency operations against ISIS. After my first deployment I assessed and was selected to join Special Operations as a leader in the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment stationed in Savannah, GA. From there, I deployed to combat in Afghanistan four more times holding various roles supporting a Special Operations Task Force to include the closure of Bagram Airfield.

What does your military connection/time in the military mean to you? How has it impacted your life?

My time in the military is impactful to me, and I will be forever grateful for it. I was entrusted with extreme amounts of responsibility early in my career and was fortunate enough build teams to overcome adversity in the harshest of environments. I was able to try, fail, learn, and grow alongside some of the bravest individuals and brightest minds in our great nation.

Why is it important to honor Salute to Service month?