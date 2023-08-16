Training camp notebook, Day 17 | DBs stand out in final practice with Ravens

The Washington Commanders are finished with their two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens. Just as it was during Tuesday's session, there was tension between the two teams with multiple scuffles on both fields, but there was also plenty of quality work that was done throughout the morning.

Let's take a look at some of the top observations from Day 17.

-- It shouldn't come as a surprise to any Washington fan that both Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne can wreak havoc on an offense, and that was the case on the first play of 11-on-11 drills between the starting defense and Ravens' starting offense. Allen blew through the Baltimore offensive line to deliver a lick on Ravens running back, and Payne came in next to clean it up.

-- Emmanuel Forbes had an up-and-down performance on the second day of working against the Ravens' receivers, but the rookie did manage to have a handful of positive plays. During the first team 11-on-11 drills of the day, Forbes lost a step on Odell Beckham Jr. down the right sideline but managed to close the separation and force a pass breakup.