Training camp notebook, Day 16 | Commanders look sharp in first joint practice with Ravens

The Washington Commanders began their first of two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens at Owings Mills, Maryland. Here are some of the top observations from Day 16 of training camp.
-- The Commanders and Ravens got things started with one-on-one drills between the receivers and defensive backs. From the start, it looked like Washington's receivers had an edge over the Ravens' secondary. Terry McLaurin went first and won his rep against Marlon Humphrey. Jahan Dotson continued his exceptional camp by having one of the best reps of the day while working against Daryl Worley, who was left trailing Dotson at the top of the route.
-- On the second field, where the Commanders' starting defense was working against the Ravens' starting offense, Emmanuel Forbes saw plenty of veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The two were pitted against each other often during team drills, and the rookie held his own with several pass breakups. On one play, Forbes knocked the ball away and waved his hands at Beckham to signal an incomplete pass.
-- There were also a few tussles on both fields, particularly with the defense. On one rep between Forbes and Tylan Wallace, the Ravens receiver took a swing at Forbes, who retaliated and caused both units to go at each other. The skirmish was quickly dissolved, but it showed that the Commanders intended to match the Ravens' intensity.
-- The Commanders' defensive line also matched up against the Ravens' offensive line in pass protection, and unsurprisingly, Daron Payne made short work of his opponent.
-- On the other end of the field, the offensive line was working against the Ravens' defensive front. One player who stuck out on a rep was Chris Paul, who showed good footwork and hand placement as he mirrored his defender's movements.
-- Outside of a few drives, the offense as a whole played well during 11-on-11 drills against the Ravens' defense. The receivers looked in sync with Sam Howell, and the running backs hitting their lanes well. Howell and McLaurin connected often during the drills, and McLaurin was hyped up throughout the morning. After one reception, McLaurin ran through the defense and yelled "F--- no!" to the defense after the play.
-- McLaurin also took time to praise his fellow receivers after positive plays. Dotson ended a series with a reception deep downfield, and McLaurin was the first player to meet him on the sideline. "That's all day!" McLaurin told Dotson with a smile.
-- Antonio Gibson was physical all day against the Ravens' defense and fought through contact on several plays. One run included him breaking two tackles before being knocked out of bounds.
-- We don't talk about De’Jon Harris often, but the linebacker had a nice play during 11-on-11 drills when he met running back Owen Wright at the line of scrimmage for a minimal gain.
-- Head coach Ron Rivera was pleased with how the offense looked and praised Howell specifically for how he handled himself under center. There were times early in practice when he wanted Howell to get through his progressions and get the ball out quicker, but for the most part, he thought Howell made some good decisions.
"I really like the way that the offensive tempo was," Rivera said. "I thought the upbeat practice was what we needed to do, especially against a good team like Baltimore."
-- Some injury news: Chase Young dressed but did not participate in drills today. Logan Thomas was not dressed in pads but did work on the side field, which Rivera said is progress for the tight end as he deals with a calf issue.
-- With Young out, Efe Obada has received more snaps with the starting front, and Rivera has been impressed with how Obada has responded to the increase in opportunities.
"Efe's been solid," Rivera said. "He's a guy that gives us a little versatility as well. He's not just an outside guy, but he's also a three-technique on passing situations and does a good job with his rushes."
-- McLaurin always provides good insight on the cornerbacks he matches up against, and he had some positive words about Humphrey.
"He's gonna be more firm at the line," McLaurin said. "He's gonna be more handsy, and it forces you to really use your technique and be physical. He's gonna be physical at the top of the route, he's gonna be physical at the line, and he's gonna try to punch the ball out. When I'm going against him, I just want to match his physicality, but also be clean with my feet."
-- McLaurin also had a lot to say about his quarterback and their relationship.
"He's really poised, man. I think he sees the field really well, and he's gonna give us the chance to make opportunities on the perimeter, which has been great. His timing...was really good with us today. As soon as we were getting out of our breaks, the ball was right there. And he gave us the chance to run with it as well. I think he did a great job, even when he had to improvise and roll out a little bit and still keep his eyes downfield."