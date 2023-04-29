Social Media Roundup | Washington picks Jartavius Martin with the No. 47 pick in the 2023 NFL draft

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Apr 28, 2023 at 09:08 PM
Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) intercepts a pass from Minnesota backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis intended for wide receiver Michael Brown-Stephens, right, during an NCAA college football game Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. The Washington Commanders continued bolstering their secondary in the second round of the NFL draft Friday, April 28, taking Martin with the 47th pick. Martin, whose given name is Jartavius but prefers to go by Quan, was a five-year starter with the Illini. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

The Washington Commanders have doubled down on bolstering the secondary by taking Illinois cornerback Jartavius Martin with the No. 47 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here's the social media response to the defensive back joining the roster:

