Social Media Roundup | Washington picks Jartavius Martin with the No. 47 pick in the 2023 NFL draft

FILE - Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) intercepts a pass from Minnesota backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis intended for wide receiver Michael Brown-Stephens, right, during an NCAA college football game Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. The Washington Commanders continued bolstering their secondary in the second round of the NFL draft Friday, April 28, taking Martin with the 47th pick. Martin, whose given name is Jartavius but prefers to go by Quan, was a five-year starter with the Illini. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)