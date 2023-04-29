Social Media Roundup | Washington picks Jartavius Martin with the No. 47 pick in the 2023 NFL draft

The Washington Commanders have doubled down on bolstering the secondary by taking Illinois cornerback Jartavius Martin with the No. 47 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Here's the social media response to the defensive back joining the roster:
Yea mofo!!! One of my man crushes in the draft. The @Commanders got one of the biggest ballers in the draft!! Jartavius Martin is my favorite nickel/free safety type. He is a psycho in a good way!!— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes and Jartavius Martin 2 super athletes who will elevate this defense to a new level and it was already top 10. 🔒 ⚡️ #HTTC #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/1TKpNh5itu— Zac (@DCzWall) April 29, 2023
Illinois S Jartavius Martin is heading to the Commanders at No. 47 🔒— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 29, 2023
Jartavius Martin is a PHYSICAL DEFENDER who would make Sean Taylor proud. He had 14 pass deflections, 3 int and forced 2 fumbles. The Commanders are HELL BENT on getting their secondary to match the play of their D-Line. LOVE IT!— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 29, 2023
Jartavius Martin scouting report from @hen_ease pic.twitter.com/OM0sT9A2Vj— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) April 29, 2023
Commanders have addressed the secondary with each of their first two picks.
Washington selected safety Jartavius Martin from Illinois with the 47th pick. He's fast 4.46 40-yard dash and athletic 44” vertical jump. @Commanders #httc #NFLDraft— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) April 29, 2023
Through 1 quarter of Jartavius Martin study, seen him play deep safety, man to man in the slot, man to man vs a TE, motion with a slot before sinking back to a deep half in a T2 invert. He is very versatile— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 29, 2023
Jartavius Martin alignment last year:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) April 29, 2023
- 177 snaps as deep safety
- 44 snaps in the box
- 75 snaps as wide corner
- 493 snaps in the slot
New Commanders DB Jartavius Martin (No. 47, Illinois) had a 73.2 overall grade, 91.0 Run Defense grade, 90.1 tackling grade, 81.0 pass rush and a 66.0 coverage grade per @PFF at Illinois in 2022.— Chris Russell AKA the 🐓🐓! (@Russellmania621) April 29, 2023
To say Jartavius Martin’s explosiveness and start/stop ability are elite is an understatement. https://t.co/EB6KtZqF3d— Schmitty Takes (@UTee_Time) April 29, 2023