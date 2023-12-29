Three keys to Washington upsetting the 49ers on New Year's Eve

3. Get the ball out quickly.

Jacoby Brissett is questionable with a hamstring injury for Sunday, but whoever plays quarterback for the Commanders is going to face one of the most fearsome pass-rushes this season when they line up under center for his first start of the season.

It's hard to find something the 49ers' defensive line isn't good at. Nick Bosa, who has double-digit sacks for the third consecutive season despite getting the third most double teams among edge defenders, leads a defensive line that is 10th in pass-rush win rate. Bosa is constantly in quarterbacks' faces with 88 total pressures. As a team, they have 14 players with at least one sack this season.

The 49ers are deep at every position, but defensive line might be their most talented from top to bottom. Arik Armstead, Javon Hargrave, Chase Young and Javon Kinlaw are just a few of the more notable names on the roster, all of which excel at rushing the passer.

Brissett, who has yet to be sacked this season, is going to face a relentless wave of pressure from Bosa and his teammates, assuming that he plays. So, the best way to minimize that is by getting the ball out quickly to let his playmakers do the work. Brissett has done a decent job of that; over the last two games, he's gotten rid of the ball at an average speed of 2.5 seconds. While it's a small sample size, it's still one of the faster release times among quarterbacks this season.

That has led to some success for Brissett. His average depth of target is just nine yards, and yet the Commanders' offense amassed 328 combined yards with him under center against the Rams and Jets.