Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Commanders will take in the first round

However, it should be noted that Forbes' size does not deter him from holding his own in one-on-one situations or being physical. His PFF tackle grades steadily improved as the 2022 season went on -- he got an 84.3 in the season finale against Ole Miss -- and had six interceptions in man coverage scenarios.

"I ran a lot of man, a lot of zone," Forbes said when asked about the variety of coverages he’s played, per The Draft Network. "A lot of read and a lot of zero coverage and man free coverage, being on an island most of the time."

And in terms of his durability, Forbes believes what he has put on display over the last three seasons, during which he earned All-Freshman, All-SEC and All-American honors, should be enough to ease concerns.

"I played in the SEC for three years and never missed a game due to injury," Forbes said, "I just feel like I'm durable and physical for my size."

There is going to be some risk involved in taking Forbes because of his size. Teams will likely wonder how much he can contribute until he can put on some weight, but there's a long list of traits that point to him being a dynamic player if they can get past his frame.