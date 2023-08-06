Training camp notebook, Day 10 | Commanders begin prep for preseason opener

The Washington Commanders are in Week 3 of training camp, and don't look now, but they are just five days away from the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

The players are anxious for the chance to compete against another team.

"Most definitely," Percy Butler said after practice. "We got excited for every game. We get to hit somebody."

Every day is an evaluation in training camp, but more significance comes with preseason games. They serve as a litmus test for how players handle themselves in game scenarios as well as opportunities for players on the roster bubble to secure a spot.

While it's important to avoid looking too much into the results of games this time of year, the Commanders can answer some questions on Friday against the Browns. Most of those are about the offense and whether they can retain all the information Eric Bieniemy has thrown at them. The unit has also matched up against a top five defense from a year ago in camp, so how they perform against different competition will be something to watch.

Those thoughts are on coach Ron Rivera’s mind this week, but his primary concerns are bigger than that.