Training camp notebook, Day 11 | Commanders value versatility in backend of WR room

In terms of flexibility, Pringle might be one of the Commanders' best options. Aside from knowing Eric Bieniemy’s offense better than most on the team, Pringle has played almost as much time out wide (45.4% according to Pro Football Focus) than he has in the slot (51.4%) over the last four seasons.

And it doesn't hurt that Pringle has already received more snaps than many of the other depth players at the position.

"I've played in this system already, and I've played special teams as well," Pringle said. "I feel great to have this opportunity to be here and compete."

Other players like Milne, who has lined up almost exclusively in the slot, and Allen might not be used in different spots on offense, but they do bring value on special teams. Milne was the team's primary return specialist last year with 611 total return yards, while Allen was signed as an undrafted free agent primarily because of his return skills.

Both have caught kicks during special teams drills as the team decides who will fill that role this season. Allen has had a quiet camp thus far, but his playmaking ability got the coaches' attention in April.