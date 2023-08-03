Training camp notebook, Day 8 | Fuller has seen steady improvement from Forbes

-- Now on to the press conferences with Rivera, Kendall Fuller and Curtis Samuel addressing the media. The offense has been behind the defense in terms of development for most of camp (that's mostly because the defense is in the fourth year of their system, whereas the offense is still learning their new scheme), but Rivera said that he is seeing growth from the unit in terms of running more complex concepts.

"Eric is throwing a lot at them," Rivera said. "He's not piecemealing it. He's not starting from the bottom. We're learning, and we're learning quickly."

-- Camp stars show up every year, and it looks like Mason Brooks, an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, has become this for the Commanders' offensive line. He's had a solid week of practice so far, including a couple of reps where he shut down Phidarian Mathis in 1-on-1 pass protection drills. Rivera thinks Brooks is a "solid" player who might get overlooked because he only spent one season in the SEC, but he has looked better with more opportunities.

-- On that note, Rivera discussed how undrafted free agents can stand out in camp. In a word: consistency.