Transcripts | DT Daron Payne, 08/01/26

On the fans being here for training camp: "It's fun to have the crowd. We get a little energy when we make a couple plays. We can feel them coming. So it's nice to have the crowds back out here. On how the defensive install is going so far: "Man, I feel like we got a big catalog of a bunch of plays and we're just trying to get everything in. I love the things that we got in. I'm just ready to use them and see what works best for us so we can narrow it down and get to what we do."

On how DC Daronte Jones disguises their coverages: "When we're in defensive meetings, I just listen to the way he explains it. He's like a mad scientist, the way he explains how to disguise and the things for the DBs, but it's cool to see. It's much harder than what the d-line got to do. I can say that." On his perspective from this new defense: "For me, I just feel like I'm just being more versatile. Being able to play more outside, inside, you know, just being able to move along the line."

On the bigger new guys on defense this season:

We got [DT Javon] Kinlaw, [DT Tim] Settle, [DT Jer'Zhan] Newton, a bunch of just big, strong guys that are not just big and strong, but they can also move too. So, it's just fun being able to play with guys and we don't have to just be stuck in one position. We can all just move, move along." On anticipating the offensive reactions to their plays:

"All the disguise aspects just makes it confusing on the o-line and it just gives them more things to look at."

On how long he's been playing for the team: "Man, it's a blessing to be in one place for so long in the NFL. Guys don't really stay in one place a long time, so this is a blessing to be here. I just want to be here to help get to where we want to go."

On G Sam Cosmi post injury recovery: "Yeah man, you can just look at him body-wise, like he's looked like he in great shape. He came back in good shape. Very strong, real agile, smart guy. I'm excited for him. I just was looking at his hair the other day. He's got a little ponytail going."

On learning a new system: "I feel like it's just all about terminology. I feel like everybody has their own terminology, but it's all the same thing kind of. So, you just have to remove the way you thought about something in the old defense and use it in this defense, if that makes sense."

On LB Sonny Styles' play calling: "I haven't really gotten a chance to get into play calling with Sonny yet."

On whether the concepts or the verbiage is more important to learn first with the new system: "I think it's verbiage, so you can all just be on the same game plan. I know d-line wise, the way you move, like a spike might cause something else or the movement could be something else. So just as long as you guys are talking in the same, you know?"

On if bold mistakes are better than hesitation: "I feel like you don't want to make mistakes. You wanna be on, you wanna know the playbook and run the plays. As far as adjustment goes, if you make an adjustment, and maybe it's the wrong adjustment, but as long as everybody running the same adjustment, then we good, you know?"

On if he expects his team to be more disruptive defensively this season: "I hope so. I pray so. That's always the goal, to make a whole bunch of plays in the backfield, interceptions, turnovers, just hunt.