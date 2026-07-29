Transcripts | HC Dan Quinn, July 29

Opening Statement:

"Welcome and it's good to be out on the grass with the guys. Figured I'd kind of give you a little bit of insight of some of the things I spoke to the team about last night. I split the training camp about into six blocks and as opposed to just putting your head down for the next five weeks and hope it comes out like what you want at the end. So, by doing that, 'Okay, these four days, this is the emphasis'. Right now, we're in the middle of a ramp up. It's gonna be a big red zone emphasis today, tomorrow, and the following day. Another one goes three days, and we'll be more in the middle of the field. There'll be a two-day one where we'll go back into different situations. So, by doing that, you can just focus in on those four days, those three days. This is why I wanna go, and also get the feedback, did we do what we said we were going to do? And so, what needs extra attention? Like I said, this one's the ramp up, some habits, practice standards. We got three installs and it'll go over four days for this week and then the guys will have a day off and then we'll set the whole thing again and I'll talk about what block two will look like after that, which concludes our first time back into pads. But I just wanna give you a little of what's ahead. And with all that said, let's get it rocking for today." On why he feels the energy is different this summer: "Well, there's gotta be a lot of reasons behind it, and I'm not the only one that feels that. Coaches do; players do. In fact, I was even talking to [Quinn's wife] Stacey [Quinn] last night. She said, maybe you get punched in the face, you know, and like you fight back and you go and like, who knows why? But I do know that it was intentional from the spring. Their ability to put in, to train hard. And then going into this time, we kept coming back to coming back in crazy shape. And we had a basketball coach and a player come in this past year they were here as like guests for the day. And his scoring percentage went up. This was his third year in the league. And so, I'd asked him 'What was the difference between like going from like six points to 12 points to 23 points?' And I though it was gonna be, 'Man, I put up a thousand shots.' I'm sure that he did. But his response was, 'I got in crazy shape.' And we talked about that as a team, about what that looks like at your positions. And sometimes you think it's so much of the skill in this part and the shooting or I gotta get this much faster or this much stronger. Crazy shape. And so, I'm hopeful when you see some of the team today, I think you will see some of that. But I think the energy to come and compete, the team's definitely connected. The staff is. I think both have worked hard at that. But the next five weeks, it'll be telling. The selection process will be ongoing for the team and there's going to be a lot of competition. So, I would imagine some of that energy is coming into it. Like to really go, man, like there is an elevated sense, like 'I've got to go'. But there's very, sometimes you might see a guy walking into training camp. There's not any study on it, but there is a feel and a sense. And so that's what I've seen, just coming in and we haven't taken a snap yet, but seeing so many people here, my conversations with them over the summer, I'm excited." On QB Jayden Daniels becoming more of a leader: "Yeah, in both ways. In all ways, that he is. You see him one, like inside the building putting in the work with the guys. You see how much stronger he's gotten in his command of the offense. So now just not his command, but also the information to the other guys. 'Hey, watch on the motion.' It was interesting, one of the byproducts you've seen the quarterbacks having some [cameras] on the helmet. I thought it was only gonna be just for the vision. What was as strong was their communication. And at the line and hearing Jayden

correct, fix, no, go here, do this. Like things you would not feel from 25 yards away on the sideline. And so that's probably the best example of the leadership of him directing it all, the corrections. So, like the trust in him is so high that he has his ability to think quickly and get it set up just right." On RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt becoming a three-down running back: "He definitely has been from the offseason to go through it. And so, I've been digging into him on a bunch, on the passing game, on the return side, obviously the running skills. He's added almost, you know, seven or eight pounds of lean muscle mass since his offseason. So, the work to put it in has been there. It's a very competitive group. I think going into it, let's find out what everybody does best. And then go into that. I'm excited for [RB] Rachaad [White] to see what he can bring. Especially in the passing game. He's got just great hands and like, you be around somebody who can catch and it's just soft hands. I know that's a term that we all use, but it's easy. It's catching, you know, in the different spots. And one of the things as a running back, it's the run after catch. And if you were running back in this system, it's good to play with Jayden. If a team's playing zone, Jayden's good enough to put it on the correct shoulder. So, when he catches it, the run after catch is there, not just throwing it to a spot, but the specifics of where to go, we call that drop step. And so those are the things that I'm excited to see Bill apply and get into his game. And so, the best way to do that is to see it out here."

On the metrics around getting the players in shape: "There was no new metrics. They're assigned weights. The conditioning test they did yesterday was one that they knew this is what we do and how we do it. To a man, every one of them did fine in that. I think it's more the long space. You gotta put in so much work to throw a great camp. And the reps aren't all equal, so one person may get more at one practice and less at another. And even in this period, we're gonna work mostly from about the 25-yard line in. So that ramp up is built to protect the players. And the longer you get into camp, then it goes six play drives, 10 play drives, get into that spot. So as the ramp up goes, I think who's in the very top conditioning space, like that will separate itself. I don't know if we'll feel that today."

On how far along the new offense should be on day one: "I just wanna see, like, the execution, guys functioning at a high level together, the correct checks. Anytime in training camp there's gonna be mistakes and that's what we do. Like if we're not making them, we're probably not being on the edge enough. So, it's the second lap through it. I am excited to see less corrections and you know, the execution to go." On evaluating offensive line battles before pads: "That part, it's still competitive and it's the techniques and where you're going, what's your assignments? Are you targeting the right people, whether that's at center, at guard, the combination. So, it does factor in, like everything does count. It just so happens at that position; those are the best evaluation times. But it does not mean that you don't get it during these times. You definitely do. But as the padded practices, the preseason games, those are the very best times." On how having a diverse group of linebackers helps the defense overall: "Yeah. It's going against an offense with people that can do multiple things, it can be a challenge because you can always be chasing. 'We have to have a player for him. We wanna do this. We don't want this matchup'. And so sometimes as an offense, you're looking for who do you wanna make sure doesn't ruin the game and who do you wanna go after? And so, by putting people in different locations, it makes it much more difficult. If a person's always at one location, 'Okay, we can put a back or a tight end of that side.' So having the blitz ability with this group, I think that's, to me, one of the secret sauces. I'm excited to see [LB] Frankie [Luvu] back at linebacker full-time. That's when he's at his best, you know, having a running start to go. So, to have the depth now at outside backer and defensive end, allow him to go blitz, [LB] Sonny [Styles], [LB] Leo [Chenal]

and his size, I think you guys are gonna be impressed when you see him. Especially in that space. There'll be more linebacker packages."

On who were the NBA coach and player who spoke to the team this offseason: "[Utah Jazz Point Guard] Keyonte George was the player. And he and [Utah Jazz Head Coach] Will Hardy were guests for a day. And so, it was him. I had asked him the question because I was super impressed by what took place for him in year three to go from one spot to the next, to the next. And I think in the NBA, you talk about, like, [Golden State Warrior Point Guard] Steph's [Curry] the one that has crazy shape. And so, for him, I thought, what a great line. I was not expecting it, David [Aldridge]. That's why it hit me hard. And so I relayed that message, you know, to the team. And it was proof, you know? And I said, 'You played two years. Did you think you were in good shape?' And he said, obviously he was playing in the NBA. It's the best. So, he thought he was good, but there was another level to go to. And that was my message to say, in these five weeks, there's another level that we all can get to. And that doesn't mean the conditioning stops now, but having a really strong base into today, I don't. I told them we're not playing our way into shape. That practice will naturally take care of itself."

On how WR Terry McLaurin participating in the offseason program and working with his teammates over the summer break has affected Daniels and the team: "I don't know if I can quantify it, but I know it, I can feel it. His interaction with his teammates, man, he is playing with joy. And it was so evident from the first practice, there was a sideline catch by [RB] Jeremy McNichols, just, like, as a running back, kept his feet and just crazy catch on the sideline. And the first person down the sideline sprinting past everybody was Terry. I said, 'That's a player with joy.' You know, like, saw somebody else really nail it to go. And so, the fact that he's captured that, that spoke to me going into the offseason. And so, I felt those relationships lift because of him and the way he was digging into other people. I don't have a way to quantify it, but I do know what I see. And I'm sure we'll see that more as we're going through the practices and that but it's really important." On the purpose of early practices: "They have to get here pretty early and the purpose behind it, I want them really ready to perform. Like in other sports, you know, are different. We practice way more than we play. And so, these moments here, the fuel, the hydration, the getting ready before practice, you see jugs, like, all of that is ramped up. It's not a game, but we treat the practices so intensely because our games are so small, so we have to make these ones into that space. The strategy behind it is, can we go a little longer, you know, due to weather and protect the guys as best we can? So, it has a two-part advantage. And this time of year, like, if we can stay consistent, just go after these blocks as hard as we can. The next four days, take a break for a day, come back three, and just go. I didn't want them to think about five weeks down the line. Just go as hard as you can for four days and I'll take care of everything else." On if the team feels like a 12-5 or a 5-12 program: "I'd say there's probably a combination of both honestly. Like, if you talk to some who have a very, like, solid understanding of really high standards, even the new players that come in have that. And so, I think when I'm into this first block, it is the habits that we create now. And if you can throw the great practices and the great techniques and stay locked in, it's these small details, man. And that could be as, like, we have some ones at the end of the game today, like, five and six seconds left, four-yard line, seven-yard line, eight-yard line, no hitch on the throw. Just the specifics, man. And so, those are the standards I'm looking for from practice. The rookies don't know a different space of that, but for the 70 other players, they have a chance to throw the best training camp they've ever had. And so, how many of those 70 or so players can throw the best training camp they had, coaches included? And I've had a lot of training camps. But, that's my goal as well, to throw the best one that I've ever had. And so, I think that's part of that energy to go to it. And if we do that with enough guys then I think, the practices are right, the victories follow because your attention's right, your

details are right, your discipline's right. And we're gonna work really hard on that because if you get off course, doesn't even have to be by much. We've all been. And then how do I get back on? And so, the habits today, that's why I'm just hammering them over and over and over about elite habits and about how we're gonna get down."

On DE Deatrich Wise and DE Dorance Armstrong's injury updates: "So, you'll see them both off working to the side. And so, that part is good. And then, when you start on PUP, you have the opportunity as you're going to come back off it. So, not ready to be into the full practice yet, but they're both – you're gonna see them working and putting in a good space to go. So, it's not gonna be that you won't see them out getting ready. They've turned corners, they've hit this marker, then to the next marker, to the next marker. And so, Dorance is super close in that space."