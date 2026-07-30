Transcripts | CB Rasul Douglas, 7/29/26

On why he wanted to come to Washington:

"I feel like here, they're building something good and I just wanted to be a part of it."

On what he can add to the defense:

"Turnovers. That's what I do. I get turnovers, so I'm looking to add that to the squad."

On Washington's defense being aggressive up front:

"That's really attractive for a cornerback. I mean, the ball coming out fast, that means I get a lot of ops for the ball, so it's a good thing."

On what he knows about the guys in the locker room so far:

"Today is my first day. Yeah. I just got here [laugh] I don't know. I'm still trying to learn and figure out what's going on out there when I'm out there, so I don't even have time to look at somebody else right now. For the moment. But probably in like a couple months I'll be able to tell you a little something [laugh] yeah."

On what he's learned about himself during the offseason:

"So, that's kind of like a broad question because I could go off how I feel, body, mentally, where I am in life and stuff. But I mean, I'm always in a good head space. I have a great family, a great set of friends who are around me, who are encouraging, and who understand my lifestyle of how during February and July, you could call my phone. Once they hit July 25th, slow down with the texting, calling, and allowing me to lock in. And we do a pretty good job of communicating, but certain days that we talk more than others, but they understand how I work and how this is for me."

On how having an elite quarterback can uplift a team:

"A lot. I feel like if they trusted the guy who has the ball every play, then it makes everything better and we've seen good quarterbacks and where the team goes based off the quarterback. So, it's good. You gotta have a good quarterback."

On his approach to the game:

"Just a player who's going to give it his all. I'm gonna be passionate about the game. I like celebrating. I just like making plays, honestly. That's just, that's all I think about is just making plays and trying to help the team win as much, as best as I can. Yeah."

On how his first day of camp went compared to other teams:

"Well, last year I didn't go to camp. So, but today felt good. It was good to get our feet, well get my feet back under me. Get out there, see different guys, line up across from different guys and watch how they move in routes and stuff. So that was a good first day for me. I gotta pick it up a little bit, but it was good."

On what he likes about the Commanders culture so far:

"Today is my first day. So, I don't really know, I'm still, I'm just learning, you know? I'm learning what the culture is and how things are ran over here different from wherever else I've been."

On how being on multiple teams prepared him to adapt to a new space:

"Just be ready. You know? Been a lot of places, came in a lot of places. Last year I came in Miami [Dolphins], two days before the first game. And then the 10th play of the game, I'm out there playing. And it was like, 'I don't know what's going on'. Coach like, 'look, I'm just gonna tell you before you every play', you know what I mean? So, it's different. You just gotta be ready. Opportunities come, and just make sure you're ready for when the opportunities come. Always be cool, familiar faces. The good thing about the NFL is a lot of us train together. So, you meet guys. And then being on certain teams, I have play with some of the guys here, you know? So that's another also a good thing that kind of helps me along the way."

On which Washington players he's trained with before:

"So I've trained with [CB] Antonio Hamilton and then I played with [CB] Amik [Robertson Jr.] also, so it's kind of a good thing. And me and [S] Nick [Cross] trained together in Florida."

On playing for Defensive Coordinator Daronte Jones:

"Well, it's good because I know he care about the DBs, so I know he not gonna put me in a position that he doesn't wanna see himself in. You know what I mean? So that, that's gonna help me. And I know that he likes getting at the quarterbacks. He likes getting them rattled. He likes messing them up, getting them off their spot to where they throwing places that they normally don't throw to. And hopefully our guys are in the right position to make those plays."

On QB Jayden Daniels' reputation in the league and if it affected his choice to come to Washington:

"Last year he didn't play, right? He was hurt last year, right? But first year they go to the NFC championship, right? So, you see it, it's there, you know? It's just, you gotta be healthy. And I mean, he's a good quarterback. I haven't played him, so I can't really tell you anything based off, like, a scouting report or you see him up there, we gonna play like this because of him, because I haven't played him. But I'm looking forward to just see him at practice and how he throws the ball and how he responds to bad plays and stuff like that."

On playing with a lot of pass rushers on the roster:

"There's a lot of big guys here. I ain't gonna lie. You go in a locker room, there's not a lot of space in there, you know what I mean? It's a lot. For real, for real though. Real talk. But that's good. You want that. You know what I mean? You want them big guys up there rushing the quarterback, getting back there as fast as you want. You want the ball coming out fast, fast, fast. I think that's what we trying to do here, so it should be good."

On his reputation of being good in zone coverage:

"That's what they said? Who said that? People, I like that but, I mean, I like looking at a quarterback. If you gonna tell me where you throwing the ball, I'm gonna look at you, you know? And if you gonna help me out and tell me what you wanna do. If somebody gave you the answer to the test, would you not put the answer? So, if that's the case, I'm gonna do it."