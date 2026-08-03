Transcripts | TE Chig Okonkwo, 08/03/26

On how today went for him: "It was really good. It was a really hot day out there. Just a great day for us to compete, finally get to play real football. So, we're all out there flying around, talking smack, so it's been really good." On working with Offensive Assistant Wes Welker: "It's been really a cool experience just having a guy with such a deep wealth of knowledge. A guy who's done it at the highest level for a long time. It's been awesome just to learn from him and just learn the little tools of the receiving game that he can just give to us."

On getting to run different routes and show more of what he can do: "Yeah, it's been going well so far, you know, ever since OTAs, having an expanded playbook, it's allowing me to use my speed down the field a lot more." On if he's moving around as much as he did with the Tennessee Titans: "No, I'm moving around a lot. Same as I've always done."

On his touchdown in the end zone at the end of practice:

"Yeah, I was just, [QB] Jayden [Daniels], it's just like him throwing me open. I was kinda trying to keep that defender there. I didn't wanna react too quick and let him turn around, so I was just waiting for the ball to get all the way to me. And when he wasn't looking, so."

On if he's noticed an extra effort form the defense to go after the ball even after the whistle blows: "Yeah, definitely like, even after the whistle, they're going after the ball. I mean, one time today [LB] KC [K'Lavon Chaisson] got me after the whistle. But yeah, them boys are coming and it's just nice to have that competition that just raises up another level of competition." On if Welker's receiver knowledge has helped him with route running: "Just setting guys up. He's just showing us a lot of clips of using different routes, pairing different things together just teaching us a lot of what he though when he was playing the game. You know, a lot of DBs, there's only a certain amount of routes from this area versus this area, and just teaching us how to beat them as well as, while we're beating us as well."

On what he's learned from Daniels: "With him, it's really, it's really easy. You just gotta be where you're supposed to be and he'll find you with that, with the accurate ball." On the team comradery: "I mean, yeah, in the tight end room, like, we're all super close. I feel like tight end's like, a very selfish position, so we're all rooting for each other all the time. We all want each other to do well, and we all know that we help each other in different blocks and different combos. And then same thing with the team, like,

everybody is, we're all a connected team, we're all a connected unit. We all know that we help each other by doing our job correctly."

On at what point in camp do you realize what an offense can be: