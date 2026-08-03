Transcripts | G Sam Cosmi, 08/01/26

On his ACL injury recovery and when he felt his power come back: "That's the part of being a pro is being on top of stuff like this and working on that. From a power, from a mobility standpoint, I can't tell you a specific time, but I just knew, like when I would be able to cut, do that, pass that. The biggest thing for me last season coming back was trying to, when I went to go kick out and then come back inside, like pushing off this leg, trying to do that was a challenge. So, I feel really good this year." On working hard but not overworking themselves during practice: "I think they do a really good job of doing this ramp up here. Today was definitely a steeper ramp, but I think from that perspective, and [Head Coach Dan Quinn] DQ also said to make sure our conditioning was on point by the time we came back. So, I did a ton of hills. I have a massive hill in the backyard. I just ran my hill every day, pretty much, at least 20 to 30 times. Just to try to get that shape. If you're not tired, you know, then you can think. And if you can think, you can play really well."

On his relationship with G Nick Allegretti: "Me and Nick have a really good relationship. I know he has his calf thing right now. But we played together in '24, even though he was a left guard. Us three are always working as one, and we're always seeing stuff the same. So, my relationship with Nick is really good. And especially with communication, we're very open and honest with what we see, what we don't like, what we do like, what we can work on from that standpoint. I spoke highly on Nick this whole time and I think he's a great player. It's unfortunate with the little setback, but I mean, it's not gonna deter him, you know?" On the defense seemingly being ahead of the offense early on in training camp: "I don't know. They got a lot of stuff they're putting in right now. So, maybe, because typically, defenses are a little bit more simple than having to stall the plays. But the defense has a lot on their plate right now. I mean, it makes our job difficult, especially third downs and what they're showing us. It makes us think on the line, which is great. They're working on that right now, too. So, I think from a play perspective, I think that's why they say defenses are a little faster than offense, because offenses have to put so many plays in. But they have a full plate." On his impressions on LB Sonny Styles:

"His size and his speed. I mean, his athleticism. The way he carries himself, too. He wants to learn. He knows his place. I think he's a great addition to the team. From a standpoint, I'm excited to see what he's capable of. He has every athletic ability trait that you can think of. He's one of the biggest linebackers I've seen that can move the way he can move. We got good coaches and coaching staff and, you know, we got vets in that room too. So, I'm excited. I think, you know, he can be a really, really special player."

On his workouts during the offseason: "No. I kind of just train on my own. Yeah, I do my own thing. I like to go on my own dungeon and do my thing. And just get away from the world and that's my safe/crazy space for me."

On what music he listens to during workouts: "Anything. I mean, it could be all, it depends on the day. I like metal, to country some days, to some days with Latin music. Whatever I play, I just go in my head and, whatever it is. If it's a heavy lifting day, it's gonna be metal. If it's a lighter day, it'll be something a little bit more upbeat. So, yeah."