Transcripts | WR Terry McLaurin, 7/30/26

On how he feels this year compared to last:

"Yeah, just normalcy, you know what I mean? Just being able to have a full offseason, getting some work in with the guys was great as well. And having full OTAs and just being out here day one. It just feels like normal. So, business is business and that was last year, but I've just been really excited to be a part of the whole process this year."

On if he is doing anything differently this year because of last season:

"I think since I've been here and got more years under my belt, I've tried to always bring young guys under my wing. The great thing about it is I've been fortunate to have young guys who are curious. And so, I'm an open book because I remember being a young guy and being very curious, and I was fortunate to have really good vets. I just know the importance of passing that information, because all of them have a great skill set otherwise they wouldn't be here, but there's nuances of the position. There's gaining the trust of the quarterbacks, that's extremely important. And it's creating certain habits that allow you to be successful at this level to create a consistency that allows you to excel and continue to get better and have a long career. It's great to have a group of young guys who are super hungry, looking for their opportunity, and anytime that I can help them out, I'm gonna do that. And I learn something from them as well, whether that's just getting a mental rep when they're in there or certain things that they do that I kinda like witnessing as well. I just think that's a big part of being a leader, you know what I mean? When you're part of this entire camp, you kind of get to see things from start to finish, see guys grow, see yourself grow and help build it from the ground up."

*On understanding how the offense is doing throughout camp: *"They [the defense] had a really good day. I'm not afraid to say that. But, that's camp. There's gonna be back and forth. There's also series of camps, you know? I mean, we're building things up. We're in the red zone. It's a little tighter, things like that. But, I mean, they're making plays out there. For us, it's about not recreating the same mistakes. My preaching to the receivers is just making the tough plays and everything's not gonna be perfect. You're not gonna always be the most open, or sometimes you are gonna be the most open. And you just gotta make the plays when they come your way. That's just part of camp. When pads come on, that's a different aspect of camp, you know what I mean? So, we're just trying to take this day by day. [Head Coach Dan Quinn] DQ's done a good job of just explaining what's expected of these first few days. The point of the matter is you wanna come out here and win the day. I don't think we did that today, but this is day two. Tomorrow's a completely new day, and that's why we go in there and watch film and discuss the things that we could get better at so we can come out and have a better day. But I've always been a big believer that receivers, to a certain degree, kind of drive the practice in the sense that when receivers are making plays, it brings just a certain energy to the offense. It makes the quarterbacks feel a little bit more comfortable because they don't feel like they have to be perfect. Then there's times where they [the defense] make up for our mistakes. So, it's a collective effort, but, I'm not worried about where we're at right now. It's just day two. It's good to have guys out there flying around. The juice is what I'm super excited about, the competitiveness. We shake up with guys after practice. I didn't really wanna shake up with anybody because we got beat. I just kinda - that's how I am. But at the end of the day, we're still brothers, you know what I mean? We're going back and forth, but we still have 'Commanders' across our chest, so that's the main thing. But that's what I like. The competitive juices are here early."

*On his thoughts on WR Jaden Bradley: *"I think he has a unique skillset where he's a bigger receiver, but he moves very smoothly. His releases are very smooth. He's sudden in his releases. He has really good feet at the top. He kind of has a pro-like feel. For him, it's just gonna be about detailing it, splits, timing. When you're running down the field, keeping your shoulder close so you can track the ball over your shoulder. Red zone, it's not as much space, so you gotta hold that defender off so you can give the quarterback more space to throw in that back corner of the end zone. Just little tidbits like that I try to pass along with him, but he's a sponge, man. He's been asking questions since he first got here and obviously he's undrafted. I haven't really had a guy who's undrafted who's just followed every single thing that not only I do, but what [WR] Dyami [Brown] does. You see him working out in the off-season. He was out with us in LA, so he's just super hungry. And guys who tend to care that much about their craft tend to have success. He knows that he has the opportunity to try to earn a spot on this team, and I'm gonna do whatever I can to try to help him because he has a really good skill set."

On his thoughts on WR Antonio Williams:

"I think Antonio, he's a quiet guy, but I think his play speaks for a lot of who he is. He's very smooth and he's twitchy. When he's running routes, he's very sudden and you don't quite know when he's breaking until he breaks. Then he has the explosiveness to get out of his cuts, and he has really good hands as well. He has a good feel for the receiver position, and I think he has a chance to really help us, especially in [OC David] Blough's offense, where guys will be able to move around. He had some good reps in OTAs, but these reps are extremely critical for him. Whether he's running with the ones, twos, or even get into preseason. This day-to-day repetition is extremely key, so he can try to really help us this year. He's just done everything that we've asked him to do. He's on snack duty, so he better have them snacks this afternoon. He's a great guy, man. He asks so many great questions, and I think he has a bright future. So, just this camp is gonna be great for him to get day-to-day reps building on. I just told him, now it's about stacking days and being consistent. He just has a great feel for the position already as a rookie."

On the transition from playing a lot in the slot to more on the outside:

"I think in the slot you have more space to move. Not a whole lot of press coverage. Working on linebackers and safety sometimes. You'll get nickel where you're going against a corner. But, you have more spatial awareness, which I think that's naturally why he [Williams] has a good feel. To be a good slot receiver, you have to be quick and sudden, but you also have a good feel for zone. Timing of the routes, timing of the concepts, and being on the same time as the quarterback when he's ready to throw you the ball. When you go on the outside, it's more physical, it's more press man. You're gonna get bigger corners, so with that you gotta be good with press releases, being physical at the line of scrimmage. When you got a quickness at the line like he has, it's gonna definitely help him get into free releases. Then it's just about getting hands off and getting vertical. He has really good speed, so I think he'll be able to show up in the vertical game as well. I think he really excels in the slot, and I know he's gonna have a chance to move around, but I think it's just really important, especially when you're a young guy gaining that confidence. I think they're doing a great job easing him in, putting him in a space where he's comfortable, that accentuates his skillset. He ran a really good choice route against the middle linebacker, and he killed him, like, killed him, you know what I mean? And it wasn't just the route, it was the savviness he had, the patience, the timing that allowed him to be so open. When he gets the chance to play outside receiver, I'll be able to help with that as well. But he has the releases to be able to win out there. Then, it's just about being able to get hands off, get in your route, and make contested catches as well."

On the conversations he's had with QB Jayden Daniels about learning the new offense and how they can help each other:

"I just think our communication's just grown just as quarterback and receiver, you know what I mean? Third year playing with one another, having a full offseason together to get some really good work in. I just love to see the way he's grown as a player, as a leader and we just communicate on and off the field a whole lot, you know what I mean? Whether it's sending clips, whether it's talking to Blough about what we like, as long as we're on the same page, we've had plays like that over the last few years where when you are on the same page with the quarterback, you can make any play right. And I think that was the biggest thing for us is getting these reps in and being on the same page. Now, as we start incorporating this new offense, we're both just trying to learn our assignments, so we take care of our job first, and then we talk about the little nuances. Like, we had a play yesterday where my split being a little too tight, maybe it may throw off his timing just a little bit. So, we completed the play, that's great. But, like, to get it a catch and run versus a catch and tackle, that could be the difference in plusing out the split just a little bit more. So little details like that, being able to work on that so early on top of the work we put in over the last few years is gonna help us have a good season together."

*On paying attention to verbiage while getting the concepts of a new scheme down: *"I think that's a good question. I think, I've been in quite a few offenses, and the great thing about it is you get to learn football from a broad's eye view. And I think just coming out of college, I was really taught to learn offense conceptually because not only does that help you as a receiver to be able to move around and be versatile, the more you can do, you don't wanna be a receiver, 'I just play X, I just play Z, I just play slot', like, that just pigeonholes yourself. So, your ability to be able to learn things conceptually allows you to understand the spacing. Like, if we're running a corner flat read, and I'm a little too flat, and that corner could possibly play, if he's playing cover two, he could play me and [TE] Chig [Okonkwo], you know what I mean? But if I don't know what he has, because I'm not learning things conceptually, then I don't know that detail, and I can mess up the whole play, not only for myself, but for him. So, I think learning conceptually is extremely important, and I think [Wide Receivers Coach] Bobby [Engram] does a great job of just expressing that to us in the room, but, I encourage all the guys to try to learn all the positions, and with this offense specifically, I think Blough's just done a great job of making things marry together, so there's kind of little tidbits in the play calling that'll kind of remind you of what you may have. So, if you could learn not only conceptually, okay, this is what we're trying to get done, but then you're hearing the play call, getting used to hearing the plays in the huddle, and it reminds you of what you studied the night before, then you're gonna have success. And then it's about just detailing, make sure you're on your splits, your depths are correct, and then making the play. So, that's why we're out here and doing that. But, you know, Blough's done a really good job because sometimes you could get so many words where it's just, it could be a lot, but I think he's done a really good job of just making it easy for us to digest, and now it's on us to go execute it."

On what TE Chig Okonkwo can add to the offense:

"Oh, man, he's very dynamic. He runs routes similar to like a big receiver. He has really good feet at the top of his routes. He has the ability to win after the catch and he's a big target. I think Jayden has done a great job over the last few years of finding our tight ends over the middle, and we gotta have a guy like that who's dynamic, who, if you put him over the middle, he could get run after catch. But even when you got a guy who has great feet like that, who can win similar to a receiver, we may put him out at number one, and that's a mismatch. You put a linebacker on him. You put a corner on him, it's a mismatch. So, I think that's what he could bring to our offense where he could be a matchup nightmare, whether he's in the slot or he's on the outside. And I don't know what his background was at Tennessee [Titans], but he's gonna get a lot of opportunities here to really help us, and I know he's gonna do that. He has a great attitude. He's fun to be around and I'm glad he's on our team."

On Blough being open to communication:

"Yeah, I think it's really huge, you know? I think in football, obviously, from coaches to players, we respect the coach's scheme and their understanding of the game of football and the film, the time that they put in, but also there's a part of us being on the field as players and the things that we're seeing in real time that I feel like when there's a collaborative effort, it could really make the entire offense or defense better. So, the coaches I've been around who are open to those suggestions, who are open to the open communication back and forth are the ones that not only players tend to enjoy, but the coaches get to get an insight of what's going on in our brains. And I just feel like you grow quicker instead of like, 'Hey, run my system, run these routes'. At the end of the day, we're gonna do that because we're players, but I think just collaboratively, you know, I mean, I think it's a lot better. So Blough understanding that from being a player and now being a coach, I think that it only helps. And at the end of the day, like, we respect the coaches, and we're gonna suggest things that's gonna help. I'm not being like, 'Hey, run this route because I just', you know, but I'm trying to think of things that could help us all. And I think when you have that type of collaborative effort, it makes everything a lot better."