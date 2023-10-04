News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for primetime

Oct 04, 2023 at 09:56 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW100423

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to purchase season tickets for the 2023 campaign.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

PHOTOS | Commanders practice, 10/03

Check out the top photos from the Washington Commanders' walkthrough as they prepare for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41679
1 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41680
2 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41681
3 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41682
4 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41683
5 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41684
6 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41685
7 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41686
8 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41687
9 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41688
10 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41689
11 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41690
12 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41691
13 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41692
14 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41693
15 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41694
16 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41695
17 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41696
18 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41697
19 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41698
20 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41709
21 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41711
22 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41699
23 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41700
24 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41701
25 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41702
26 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41703
27 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41704
28 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41705
29 / 72
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41706
30 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41707
31 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41708
32 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41710
33 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41712
34 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41713
35 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41714
36 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41715
37 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41717
38 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41718
39 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41719
40 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41720
41 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41721
42 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41722
43 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41723
44 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41724
45 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41725
46 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41726
47 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41727
48 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41728
49 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41729
50 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41730
51 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41731
52 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41732
53 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41733
54 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41734
55 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41735
56 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41736
57 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41737
58 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41738
59 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41739
60 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41740
61 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41741
62 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41742
63 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41743
64 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41744
65 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41746
66 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41748
67 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41749
68 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41750
69 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41751
70 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41752
71 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10032023 Week 5 Tuesday Practice41753
72 / 72
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS | The best of Mark Rypien

In honor of former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien's birthday, here are some of his best moments during his time with the Burgundy & Gold

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) sets up to throw a pass during the Redskins 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI on January 26, 1992 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rypien was named Super (Paul Spinelli via AP)
1 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) sets up to throw a pass during the Redskins 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI on January 26, 1992 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rypien was named Super (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien, right, and teammate Earnest Byner celebrate with their Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in Super Bowl XXVI football game at Minneapolis, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 1992. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)
2 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien, right, and teammate Earnest Byner celebrate with their Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in Super Bowl XXVI football game at Minneapolis, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 1992. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

Greg Gibson/1992 AP
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 1992, file photo, Washington Redskins' Don Warren (85) keeps Buffalo Bills Cornelius Bennet (97) away from Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien during NFL football's Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis. Rypien passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Redskins to their third Super Bowl title. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
3 / 40

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 1992, file photo, Washington Redskins' Don Warren (85) keeps Buffalo Bills Cornelius Bennet (97) away from Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien during NFL football's Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis. Rypien passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Redskins to their third Super Bowl title. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Jim Mone
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien warms up before the Redskins 26-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on September 16, 1990 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
4 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien warms up before the Redskins 26-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on September 16, 1990 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws a pass during the Redskins 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI on January 26, 1992 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rypien was named Super Bowl XXVI (Paul Spinelli via AP)
5 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws a pass during the Redskins 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI on January 26, 1992 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rypien was named Super Bowl XXVI (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws a pass during the Redskins 20-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 9, 1993 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs San Francisco 49ers - January 9, 1993 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
6 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws a pass during the Redskins 20-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 9, 1993 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs San Francisco 49ers - January 9, 1993 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) sets up a pass during Super Bowl XXVI, a 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills on January 26, 1992, at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
7 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) sets up a pass during Super Bowl XXVI, a 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills on January 26, 1992, at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) passes during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Raiders in Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 22, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Raiders 27-23. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
8 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) passes during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Raiders in Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 22, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Raiders 27-23. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) looks for an open receiver during the Redskins 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI on January 26, 1992 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rypien was named Su (Paul Spinelli via AP)
9 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) looks for an open receiver during the Redskins 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI on January 26, 1992 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rypien was named Su (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 1993 file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) lies under the pile, center, during an NFC divisional playoff game the San Francisco 49ers, in San Francisco. Rypien is a Super Bowl MVP and champion, a former player for the Redskins and other teams who reached football's pinnacle and now wonders at what cost. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
10 / 40

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 1993 file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) lies under the pile, center, during an NFC divisional playoff game the San Francisco 49ers, in San Francisco. Rypien is a Super Bowl MVP and champion, a former player for the Redskins and other teams who reached football's pinnacle and now wonders at what cost. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Eric Risberg/AP1993
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws a pass during the Redskins 20-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 9, 1993 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs San Francisco 49ers - January 9, 1993 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
11 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws a pass during the Redskins 20-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 9, 1993 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs San Francisco 49ers - January 9, 1993 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins' Brian Mitchell (30) muffs a hand off by quarter back Mark Rypien (11), rear, during third quarter action, Saturday, Jan. 9, 1993 in San Francisco Territory at candle stick Park. The 49ers recovered and scored on the next series of downs to put the game at 20-17, the final in the NFC west play offs. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
12 / 40

Washington Redskins' Brian Mitchell (30) muffs a hand off by quarter back Mark Rypien (11), rear, during third quarter action, Saturday, Jan. 9, 1993 in San Francisco Territory at candle stick Park. The 49ers recovered and scored on the next series of downs to put the game at 20-17, the final in the NFC west play offs. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Rich Pedroncelli/AP1993
Former football player Mark Rypien is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
13 / 40

Former football player Mark Rypien is introduced before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws a pass on the run as 49ers linebacker Charles Haley (94) gives chase during the Redskins 26-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on September 16, 1990 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
14 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws a pass on the run as 49ers linebacker Charles Haley (94) gives chase during the Redskins 26-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on September 16, 1990 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskin quarterback Mark Rypien holds his daughter, 3 year old Ambra, as he waves his helmet after the Redskin defeated the Buffalo Bills, 37-24, to win Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis Sunday, Jan. 26, 1992. Rypien was named the games most valuable player. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
15 / 40

Washington Redskin quarterback Mark Rypien holds his daughter, 3 year old Ambra, as he waves his helmet after the Redskin defeated the Buffalo Bills, 37-24, to win Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis Sunday, Jan. 26, 1992. Rypien was named the games most valuable player. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien winds up and gets ready to release a pass during first quarter action at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Jan. 26, 1992. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
16 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien winds up and gets ready to release a pass during first quarter action at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Jan. 26, 1992. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Doug Mills/1992 AP
Washington Redskins wide receiver Gary Clark (84) in a 45-yard pass from Mark Rypien and scores a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Sheldon White (25) during third quarter action in NFC Championship game on Sunday's Jan.13, 1992 at RFK Stadium in Washington. The Redskins defeated the Lions 41-10 and will play the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI January 26 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
17 / 40

Washington Redskins wide receiver Gary Clark (84) in a 45-yard pass from Mark Rypien and scores a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Sheldon White (25) during third quarter action in NFC Championship game on Sunday's Jan.13, 1992 at RFK Stadium in Washington. The Redskins defeated the Lions 41-10 and will play the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI January 26 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Doug Mills/AP1992
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) drops back to pass and looks for an open receiver during the Redskins 20-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 9, 1993 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, C 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs San Francisco 49ers - January 9, 1993 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
18 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) drops back to pass and looks for an open receiver during the Redskins 20-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 9, 1993 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, C 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs San Francisco 49ers - January 9, 1993 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) lobs a pass during Super Bowl XXVI, a 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills on January 26, 1992, at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
19 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) lobs a pass during Super Bowl XXVI, a 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills on January 26, 1992, at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Buffalo Bills defensive end Leon Seals (96) attempts to block a pass from Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) during Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
20 / 40

Buffalo Bills defensive end Leon Seals (96) attempts to block a pass from Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) during Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien reacts after Gerald Riggs ran the ball into the end zone for a second quarter touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, Jan. 26, 1992. Rypien, named the game's most valuable player, passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Redskins to their third Super Bowl victory. Redskins won 37-24. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
21 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien reacts after Gerald Riggs ran the ball into the end zone for a second quarter touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, Jan. 26, 1992. Rypien, named the game's most valuable player, passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Redskins to their third Super Bowl victory. Redskins won 37-24. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

MARK DUNCAN/1992 AP
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien loosens up prior to the start of Super Bowl XXVI football game in Minneapolis on Jan. 26, 1992. Redskins coach Joe Gibbs, right, watches. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)
22 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien loosens up prior to the start of Super Bowl XXVI football game in Minneapolis on Jan. 26, 1992. Redskins coach Joe Gibbs, right, watches. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

Greg Gibson/1992 AP
Washington Redskins Mark Rypien passes under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles Reggie White during first quarter action in Wildcard playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 5, 1991 at Philadelphia Veterans Stadium. Holding off White is Redskins Joe Jacoby. Rypien threw two touchdown passes the lead the Redskins to a 20-6 upset win. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
23 / 40

Washington Redskins Mark Rypien passes under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles Reggie White during first quarter action in Wildcard playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 5, 1991 at Philadelphia Veterans Stadium. Holding off White is Redskins Joe Jacoby. Rypien threw two touchdown passes the lead the Redskins to a 20-6 upset win. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Amy Sancetta/1991 AP
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien, left, and defensive and Charles Mann celebrate in the closing minutes of NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday Jan. 12, 1992 at RFK Stadium in Washington. The Redskins defeated the Lions, 41-10 and will play the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis on January 26th. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
24 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien, left, and defensive and Charles Mann celebrate in the closing minutes of NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday Jan. 12, 1992 at RFK Stadium in Washington. The Redskins defeated the Lions, 41-10 and will play the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis on January 26th. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Doug Mills/AP1992
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) runs onto the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
25 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) runs onto the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) drops back to pass and looks for an open receiver during the Redskins 20-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 9, 1993 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, C 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs San Francisco 49ers - January 9, 1993 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
26 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) drops back to pass and looks for an open receiver during the Redskins 20-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 9, 1993 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, C 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs San Francisco 49ers - January 9, 1993 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) prepares to throw a pass against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
27 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) prepares to throw a pass against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Washington quarterback Mark Rypien lies under the pile as time runs out for the Redskins during the final moments of the NFC divisional playoff against the San Francisco 49ers, Jan. 9, 1993 in San Francisco. The Niners won the contest at Candlestick, 20-13. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
28 / 40

Washington quarterback Mark Rypien lies under the pile as time runs out for the Redskins during the final moments of the NFC divisional playoff against the San Francisco 49ers, Jan. 9, 1993 in San Francisco. The Niners won the contest at Candlestick, 20-13. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Eric Risberg/AP1993
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) warms up before the Redskins 10-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on November 21, 1993 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
29 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) warms up before the Redskins 10-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on November 21, 1993 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien gives thumbs up as he enters the field before the start of Super Bowl XXVI at the Metrodome in Minneapolis Sunday, Jan. 26, 1992. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
30 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien gives thumbs up as he enters the field before the start of Super Bowl XXVI at the Metrodome in Minneapolis Sunday, Jan. 26, 1992. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Rusty Kennedy
St. Louis Rams quarterback Mark Rypien (11) before a game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, CA, Nov. 26, 1995. The 49ers defeated the Rams 41-13. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
31 / 40

St. Louis Rams quarterback Mark Rypien (11) before a game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, CA, Nov. 26, 1995. The 49ers defeated the Rams 41-13. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Washington Redskins Gary Clark (84) jumps into the arms of Mark Rypien after scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl XXVI at Minneapolis, on Jan. 31, 1992, against the Buffalo Bills. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
32 / 40

Washington Redskins Gary Clark (84) jumps into the arms of Mark Rypien after scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl XXVI at Minneapolis, on Jan. 31, 1992, against the Buffalo Bills. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
33 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
34 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) calls signals under center Jeff Bostic (53) during the Redskins 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI on January 26, 1992 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ry (Paul Spinelli via AP)
35 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) calls signals under center Jeff Bostic (53) during the Redskins 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI on January 26, 1992 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ry (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) drops back to pass and looks for an open receiver during the Redskins 20-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 9, 1993 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, C 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs San Francisco 49ers - January 9, 1993 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
36 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) drops back to pass and looks for an open receiver during the Redskins 20-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 9, 1993 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, C 1992 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs San Francisco 49ers - January 9, 1993 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws a pass during the Redskins 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI on January 26, 1992 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rypien was named Super Bowl XXVI (Paul Spinelli via AP)
37 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws a pass during the Redskins 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI on January 26, 1992 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rypien was named Super Bowl XXVI (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) passing against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
38 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) passing against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
39 / 40

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 26, 1992. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
The Washington Redskins' Mark Rypien throws pass en route to a 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl XXVI game at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 26, 1992. Super Bowl XXVI - Washington Redskins vs Buffalo Bills - January 26, 1992 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
40 / 40

The Washington Redskins' Mark Rypien throws pass en route to a 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl XXVI game at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 26, 1992. Super Bowl XXVI - Washington Redskins vs Buffalo Bills - January 26, 1992 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS | 2023 Washington Legends Golf Tournament

To kick off this year's Alumni Homecoming weekend, the Washington Commanders hosted the team's first-ever Washington Legends Partnership golf tournament, presented by Johnson, Kendall & Johnson, at the Country Club at Woodmore in Prince George's County. (Photos by Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41479
1 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41480
2 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41481
3 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41482
4 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41483
5 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41484
6 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41485
7 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41486
8 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41487
9 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41488
10 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41489
11 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41490
12 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41491
13 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41493
14 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41494
15 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41495
16 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41496
17 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41497
18 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41498
19 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41499
20 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41500
21 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41501
22 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41502
23 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41503
24 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41504
25 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41505
26 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41506
27 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41507
28 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41508
29 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41509
30 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41510
31 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41511
32 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41512
33 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41513
34 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41514
35 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41515
36 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41516
37 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41517
38 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41518
39 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41519
40 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41520
41 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41521
42 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41522
43 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41524
44 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41525
45 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41526
46 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41527
47 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41528
48 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41529
49 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41530
50 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41531
51 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41532
52 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41533
53 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41536
54 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41537
55 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41539
56 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41540
57 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41541
58 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41542
59 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41543
60 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41544
61 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41545
62 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41546
63 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41547
64 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41548
65 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41549
66 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41550
67 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41551
68 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41552
69 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41553
70 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41554
71 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41555
72 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41556
73 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41557
74 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41558
75 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41560
76 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41565
77 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41566
78 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41567
79 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41568
80 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41569
81 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41570
82 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41571
83 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41572
84 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41573
85 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41574
86 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41575
87 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41576
88 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41578
89 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
09222023 Lengends Golf Tournament41577
90 / 90
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | A quick turnaround

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for an NFC East showdown

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Back to work

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Week 3 reflections

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders face another measuring stick

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | McLaurin cites connection with Howell as the reason for their 'dangerous offense'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Reliving the wild Week 2 win

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders 'up for the challenge' against Broncos

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Moving on to Denver

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Washington's defensive line steps up in win over Arizona

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Magic is in the air

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Advertising