Wake Up Washington | Scott Turner, Jack Del Rio have optimism for the future

- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the Commanders playing their young players in Week 18.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux write about Scott Turner and Jack Del Rio's optimism for the future.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Curtis Samuel and Charles Leno Jr. intending to get something out of the Cowboys game.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about how Montez Sweat learned to cope with death of his brother and mother.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig provides an introspective look at the Commanders' season.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders' decision to start Sam Howell.
- The Washington Times' Jacob Calvin Meyer writes about five things to know about Sam Howell.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about the Commanders using the season finale as a chance to evaluate Sam Howell.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders being shaken up by Damar Hamlin's collapse.
- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd provides some insight on Sam Howell.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about the Commanders preparing for the future by evaluating Sam Howell.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Damar Hamlin's traumatic injury on Monday Night Football.
- ESPN's John Keim reports on the latest news surrounding Washington's quarterback situation.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig provides the latest news on Washington's quarterback situation.
The Washington Commanders continued their work to get ready for their final game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys. Check out the top photos from the afternoon. Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders