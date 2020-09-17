Washington's Defensive Line Is Up For The Challenge Of Containing Kyler Murray

Young said he and the other defensive linemen must be disciplined and stay in their rush lanes, which he admitted can be difficult against a player with Murray's skillset.

"He's a shorter guy, so he'll be hard to see, harder to tackle," Young said. "He's real good in space."

Murray, who was sacked 48 times in his rookie year, was blitzed 12 times during his game against the 49ers. However, he was only brought down twice, and those sacks came from defensive tackles D.J. Jones and Kerry Hyder.

The blitz didn't appear to have an affect on Murray's passing numbers, either. He finished the game completing 65% of his passes for 230 yards and a touchdown.

On a conference call with Washington media, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray has a sense of awareness that "some of those greats" -- such as quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes -- possess.

"They can just feel the rush and they get out and avoid the big hits," he said. "Those guys, they don't have to be looking at it. They can feel it coming and they make a play. It's a unique talent that some of those players have. He definitely has it."

Still, Kingsbury is aware of how talented Washington's front is after watching cut-ups from its performance against the Eagles. After watching them bring pressure on 28% of Wentz's dropbacks, Kingsbury said "it definitely gives you anxiety."