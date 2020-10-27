Washington Salute Hosts 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military at Henderson Hall for Tenth Official Stop

On Monday, October 26th, Washington Salute joined Buffalo Wild Wings at Henderson Hall (parallel to Arlington National Cemetery) for the tenth stop of the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military. A mix of Marines stationed on the installation and Marines that have spent the past eight months teleworking, showed up to engage, virtually chat with the First Ladies of Football, and celebrate the win over the Cowboys with us! Upon departure, Marines yelled "Go Washington!" and our staff responded "Semper Fi!" Special thanks to all of the Marines that made our tenth stop special!