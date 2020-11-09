Washington Salute Hosts Second Watch Party for 200 National Guard Members With Operation Homefront And Paisano's

On Sunday, November 8th, Washington Salute joined forces with Operation Homefront to welcome over 200 Washington, D.C. National Guard Members and their families to the D.C. Armory for a watch party of the Washington Football Team 2020 Salute to Service Game against the New York Giants.

Thanks to the help of Operation Homefront and generous donation of 200+ individually packaged boxes of Pizza from Paisano's Pizza, the Washington Football military platform was able to kick off the team's Salute to Service celebration featuring the first of two watch parties at the DC Armory. The series comes in appreciation of the intensive nine-months the Washington, D.C. National Guard has experienced since the beginning of March assisting with the testing and virus spread prevention of COVID-19, maintaining peace during protests across the city, and beginning planning for voting stations and the election.