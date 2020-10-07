Washington Salute Kicks-Off 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military At Joint Base Andrew's

On Monday, October 5th, Washington Salute kicked off the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore Mobile Unit and Buffalo Wild Wings on Joint Base Andrew's with the First Airlift Squadron! The featured YUM Lunch with the USO-Metro Mobile was located inside a hanger as airmen came in periodically to abide social distancing guidelines grabbing their lunches, receiving their appreciation packages, talking to Washington Football Team personalities, and testing out some challenges virtually sent from the First Ladies of Football! One hundred care packages were distributed as the Washington Football Team continued their efforts thanking military members that have stayed committed keeping our communities healthy and our country safe.