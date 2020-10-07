Washington Salute Kicks-Off 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military At Joint Base Andrew's

On Monday, October 5th, Washington Salute kicked off the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore Mobile Unit and Buffalo Wild Wings on Joint Base Andrew's with the First Airlift Squadron! The featured YUM Lunch with the USO-Metro Mobile was located inside a hanger as airmen came in periodically to abide social distancing guidelines grabbing their lunches, receiving their appreciation packages, talking to Washington Football Team personalities, and testing out some challenges virtually sent from the First Ladies of Football! One hundred care packages were distributed as the Washington Football Team continued their efforts thanking military members that have stayed committed keeping our communities healthy and our country safe.
Jamin Davis' trip to Okinawa deepened his appreciation for service members
Davis took a trip to Okinawa, Japan, on March 11 to spend time with the marines stationed at Camp Hansen and host a football camp at Kadena Air Base.
Beacon Building Products, Proud Partner of the Washington Commanders, Honor our Nations' Heroes as Beacon of Hope Winners
On Friday, November 11, Beacon Building Products announced ten grand prize winners of the 2022 Beacon of Hope award, a nationwide contest awarding deserving veterans with new roofs.
Washington Salute & USAA Honor Seaman Gabriel Horn And Seaman Philip Degliomini In Eighth Salute to Service Moment of 2021 Season
In the eighth home game of the 2021 season against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Seaman Gabriel Horn And Seaman Philip Degliomini of the United States Coast Guard in their eighth and final Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA.
Washington Salute & USAA Honor Sergeant Lauren Walt Gocong and Petty Officer Second Class Joshua Jarrell In Seventh Salute to Service Moment of 2021 Season
In the seventh home game of the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Sergeant Lauren Walt Gocong of the United States Marine Corps and Petty Officer Second Class Joshua Jarrell of the United States Navy in their seventh Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA.
Washington Salute & Beacon Building Products Team Up to Honor 2021 Beacon of Hope Winners
On Thursday, November 11th, the Washington Football Team teamed up with Beacon Building Products to announce six grand prize winners and six second prize winners of the 2021 Beacon of Hope Contest.
TAPS families surprised with initials of loved ones on Washington helmets
On Nov. 13, the Washington Football Team and USAA invited five TAPS families for a special practice viewing at Inova Sports and Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia.
Washington Football Team And Black Rifle Coffee Host Veteran's Day Chalk Talk For Over 75 Veterans
On Wednesday, November 10th, the Washington Football Team hosted over 500 veterans and transitioning military members at FedExField for the annual Greater Washington, DC Veterans Job Fair presented by RecruitMilitary.
2 cadets honored in ROTC Scholarship Surprise, presented by Easterns Automotive Group
The celebration featured the bestowing of two $10,000 scholarships, presented by Easterns Automotive Group, to two standout cadets. The night underscored the importance of one of the ROTC's most esteemed values: comradery.
Washington Football Team Staff Kick Off Salute to Service Week with Pack4Troops
On Monday, November 9th, the Washington Football Team partnered up with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore to pack over 750 care packages for deploying military members this holiday season.
Washington Football Team to Partner with Eastern's Automotive Group in Surprising ROTC Students with Scholarships
In the evening of Monday, November 8th, the Washington Football Team will host over 40 Cadets representing the United States Air Force ROTC Detachment 130 Program for a Mid-Year Celebration at FedExField.
Join Us for the RecruitMilitary Job Fair Chalk Talk featuring Gary Clark & Tim Hightower presented by Black Rifle Coffee
On Wednesday, November 10th, the Washington Football Team will join RecruitMilitary in welcoming hundreds of veterans to the Club Level of FedExField for the annual Greater Washington, DC Veterans Job Fair.