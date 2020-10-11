News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Petty Officer Mario Chen and Petty Officer Stephanie O'Sullivan in Week Five Salute to Service Moment

Oct 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM
USAA Salute to Service Moment Week 3 vs. LAR

During the week five match-up against the Los Angeles Rams, the Washington Football Team presented the USAA Salute to Service Moment honoring Petty Officer Mario Chen and Petty Officer Stephanie O'Sullivan representing the United States Guard on the renowned Second Screen Digital Experience! The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition (in past years) celebrated at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game. On August 11th, the Washington Football Team announced that they would not be hosting fans in the first portion of the 2020 season. In response, USAA and Washington Football Team invited select service members to FedExField prior to the season to film these recognitions honoring and recognizing service members across the region!

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2020 season! Please join us in thanking Petty Officer Mario Chen and Petty Officer Stephanie O'Sullivan for their service!

Petty Officer Mario Chen

Petty Officer Mario Chen is a Storekeeper in the United States Coast Guard, currently serving at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, DC. Hailing from Miami, FL. Petty Officer Chen has served 9 years, including 2 years in our Nation's Capitol with his wife and two children. Petty Officer Chen is proud to serve alongside his shipmates honoring the Coast Guard's moto, Semper Paratus! Honored by the Washington Football team today!

Petty Officer Stephanie O'Sullivan

Petty Officer Stephanie O'Sullivan of the United States Coast Guard is a Storekeeper at U.S.C.G. Sector Maryland – National Capital Region (NCR). Hailing from Laurel, MD, Petty Officer O'Sullivan has served for 8 years and has recently graduated with her Bachelors of Science in Sports and Health Sciences. Her leadership abilities and actions have earned her a spot as the Enlisted Person of the Year at the Coast Guard's largest training facility in Yorktown, VA. Petty Officer O'Sullivan joined the service to be an example for others and to assist in paving the path for future generations. She is pleased to be spending this NFL season stationed close to her hometown family and friends and is honored to be spotlighted by the Washington Football Team.

