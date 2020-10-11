Washington Salute & USAA Honor Petty Officer Mario Chen and Petty Officer Stephanie O'Sullivan in Week Five Salute to Service Moment

During the week five match-up against the Los Angeles Rams, the Washington Football Team presented the USAA Salute to Service Moment honoring Petty Officer Mario Chen and Petty Officer Stephanie O'Sullivan representing the United States Guard on the renowned Second Screen Digital Experience! The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition (in past years) celebrated at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game. On August 11th, the Washington Football Team announced that they would not be hosting fans in the first portion of the 2020 season. In response, USAA and Washington Football Team invited select service members to FedExField prior to the season to film these recognitions honoring and recognizing service members across the region!

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2020 season! Please join us in thanking Petty Officer Mario Chen and Petty Officer Stephanie O'Sullivan for their service!

Petty Officer Mario Chen

Petty Officer Mario Chen is a Storekeeper in the United States Coast Guard, currently serving at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, DC. Hailing from Miami, FL. Petty Officer Chen has served 9 years, including 2 years in our Nation's Capitol with his wife and two children. Petty Officer Chen is proud to serve alongside his shipmates honoring the Coast Guard's moto, Semper Paratus! Honored by the Washington Football team today!

Petty Officer Stephanie O'Sullivan