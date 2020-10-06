WFT Daily: Kendall Fuller Shines In Return To FedExField

QUICK HITS

-- Young has been an All-Rookie performer through four weeks: Chase Young was expected to dominate as the No. 2 overall pick, and he has been "as advertised" in his first three NFL starts with a team-high 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He also has an overall PFF grade of 78.0, which leads all defensive rookies and ranks second behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

These statistics, combined with the sight of Young handling opposing linemen, made him an easy choice to make The Athletic's All-Rookie team a quarter of the way through the season.

"As long as he stays healthy, Young shouldn't have any trouble reaching double-digit sacks in Year 1," Dane Brugler wrote. "And if he can average one sack per game the rest of the way, he will match the NFL rookie record for sacks in a season (14.5, Jevon Kearse)."

-- The offense continues to grow: Just as Washington's young players are learning and growing, so, too, is Scott Turner, who is in his first full year as an offensive coordinator. Each week, head coach Ron Rivera said Turner is gaining a better understanding of how to use the team's playmakers, and that has resulted in gradual improvement. Washington gained a season-high 343 total yards Sunday against the Ravens.

"I went back and watched those games in January and February and really dove in and got a good feel for what Scotty's all about. I know who he is. He's worked for me in the past before, so I have a good feel for what we're doing. I'm pleased with it. I think this really is about us continuing to grow and develop and go forward."

-- Improved protection of Haskins: Rivera admitted that the left side of the offensive line -- namely guard Wes Martin and tackle Geron Christian Sr. -- "got hit pretty good" against the Eagles, and the statistics reflected that. As a whole, the unit earned a PFF pass-blocking grade of 32.6.