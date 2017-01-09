2017 Free Agent Profile: Alshon Jeffery

Take a look at photos of free agent wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.
(Signed: Philadelphia Eagles, March 9)
Alshon Jeffery would be one of the most coveted free agents if he were to hit the market. His size and speed makes one of the most dangerous deep threats in the NFL.
After serving a four-game suspension in 2016 for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs, Jeffery quickly became the No. 1 offensive threat for the Chicago Bears.
Each of the last four years have ended with at least 800 receiving yards for Jeffery.