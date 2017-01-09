2017 Free Agent Profile: Kenny Britt

Take a look at photos of free agent wide receiver Kenny Britt.
(Signed: Cleveland Browns, March 9)
After the best season of his career in 2016 for the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Kenny Britt enters the free agent market as a highlighted player in his position.
The 28-year-old veteran ended the season with career highs in receptions (68) and receiving yards (1,002) despite the Rams' shaky quarterback situation.
The 2009 first-round pick out of Rutgers has registered nearly 5,000 receiving yards in his NFL career with 30 touchdown receptions.