2017 Free Agent Profile: Kirk Cousins

(Franchise Tag: Washington Redskins, Feb. 28)
Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins came out in 2016 and proved that he is capable of leading a franchise. Cousins led the Redskins to the third-overall ranked offense even with a running game that sometimes struggled. Cousins spread the ball around and the high-powered passing attack featured two 1,000-yard receivers and six different pass catchers with more than 40 receptions.
Cousins finished third in the NFL in passing yards and showed off his ability to make every throw on the field. Cousins is still admittedly a work in progress but has shown his upside ever since taking over as the full-time starter in 2015.