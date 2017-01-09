2017 Free Agent Profile: Martellus Bennett

Take a look at photos of free agent tight end Martellus Bennett.
The New England Patriots' offense didn't miss a beat after All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski went down. Martellus Bennett stepped up in the No. 1 tight end role for Tom Brady and became one of the top tight ends in the league.
Bennett provided a big target down the middle of the field and is an underrated run blocker.
For his career with four different teams, Bennett has recorded 403 receptions for 4,287 yards and 30 receiving touchdowns.