2017 Free Agent Profile: Pierre Garçon

(Signed: San Francisco 49ers, March 8)
Perhaps the most consistent receiving threat for the Redskins' third-ranked offense in 2016 was wide receiver Rob Kelley. Garçon finished with a 1,000-yard season for the second time in his career and averaged 4.6 yards after catch. Garcon is a tough and durable player, appearing in every game each of the past four seasons.
He also holds the franchise single-season record for receptions with 113, set in 2013.