News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2017 Free Agent Profile: Pierre Garçon

Jan 09, 2017 at 04:00 PM

2017 Free Agents: Pierre Garcon

Take a look at photos of free agent wide receiver Pierre Garcon.

No Title
1 / 10
No Title
2 / 10
No Title
3 / 10
No Title
4 / 10
No Title
5 / 10
No Title
6 / 10
No Title
7 / 10
No Title
8 / 10
No Title
9 / 10
No Title
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

(Signed: San Francisco 49ers, March 8)

Perhaps the most consistent receiving threat for the Redskins' third-ranked offense in 2016 was wide receiver Rob Kelley. Garçon finished with a 1,000-yard season for the second time in his career and averaged 4.6 yards after catch. Garcon is a tough and durable player, appearing in every game each of the past four seasons.

He also holds the franchise single-season record for receptions with 113, set in 2013.

free_agents-bio-p_garcon.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 thing to know about QB Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders have traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, giving them an answer at the position for the 2022 season. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' new quarterback.

news

2022 Washington Free Agency Journal

Stay up to the minute with all the latest reports, and be sure to check back with Washingtonfootball.com and the Washington Football Team app for continuing 2022 free agency coverage.

news

Who are all of Washington's 2022 free agents?

With NFL free agency set to begin March 16, Washington players with expiring contracts will have the opportunity to re-sign with the team or test the open market.

news

2022 free agency preview | Safety

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up are the safeties.

news

2022 free agency preview | Offensive line

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up are the offensive linemen.

news

2022 free agency preview | Defensive line

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up are the defensive linemen.

news

2022 free agency preview | Running back

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up are the linebackers.

news

Commanders 2022 free agency timeline

Check back here throughout free agency with reports about who Washington has added to its roster.

news

2022 free agency preview | Linebacker

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up are the linebackers.

news

2022 free agency preview | Tight ends

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up are the tight ends.

news

2022 free agency preview | Cornerback

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. After taking a look at the receivers, next up are the cornerbacks.

news

2022 free agency preview | Wide receiver

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. First up are the wide receivers

Advertising