2017 Free Agent Profile: Ricky Wagner

Check out these photos of free agent offensive lineman, Ricky Wagner.
(Signed: Detriot Lions, March 10)
Right tackle Ricky Wagner was one of the staples of the Baltimore Ravens offensive line. In both 2014 and 2015 he started all 16 games at right tackle and only missed one game to injury in 2016.
He helped quarterback Joe Flacco and the Ravens offense establish franchise single-season records in 2014.
Wagner, 27, is graded out as Pro Football Focus' number four pass-blocking right tackle this season.