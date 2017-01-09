2017 Free Agent Profile: Terrelle Pryor Sr.

If there was one bright spot for the 1-15 Cleveland Browns in 2016 it was Terrelle Pryor Sr. The former Ohio State quarterback transition to receiver has gone quite well.

In his first full year at his new position, Pryor Sr. became a playmaker for the Browns and averaged 8.8 targets per game. The most impressive part of Pryor Sr.'s 2016 campaign was his ability to produce while playing with an injured finger and having five different quarterbacks throwing him the ball.