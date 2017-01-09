2017 Free Agent Profile: Trumaine Johnson

Check out these photos of free agent cornerback, Trumaine Johnson.
(Franchise Tag: Los Angeles Rams, March 1)
In 2016, Los Angeles Rams corner Trumaine Johnson, 27, was supposed to fill the void of Janoris Jenkins' departure to the New York Giants.
But after the cornerback suffered a right ankle injury causing him to miss two games, he wasn't able to produce the same amount of turnovers like in his previous year.
Johnson isn't known for being a good tackler but his coverage skills helped the Rams defense finish ninth in total defense, including the tenth best pass defense.