2022 free agency preview | Offensive line

There are plenty of benefits that come with the possibility of signing Trai Turner. For one, he's a consummate starter; he's starting in 106 games since 2014. Second, he's proven that he can be an exceptional player, as he has five Pro Bowls in his career.

For the Commanders, they're in a unique position when it comes to Turner, because they already know what he can achieve. His best years came with Rivera and offensive line coach John Matsko.

Pass-blocking has been his biggest positive throughout his career. His average grade in the area during his five Pro Bowl span was 72.6, and PFF notes that Turner has some "elite tape on his resume." Turner also remembers his time with Matsko fondly, saying that he still talks to him.

"He's a guy that I lean on heavily. He's just a great coach and a great mentor to my career," Turner said during Pro Bowl week in 2019.