3 keys to Commanders vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders are traveling to Levi's Stadium to play the San Francisco 49ers for a matchup on Monday Night Football. Here are three keys to Washington ending San Francisco's undefeated streak to start the season.

1. Win on third down.

The Commanders have an issue with third down on both sides of the ball. They rank 29th in conversion rate on offense, while the defense ranks 24th, allowing opponents to convert on 43.28% of their attempts. The 49ers are the inverse of that, ranking first in third down percentage on offense and 18th on defense. If the Commanders hope to come away from Monday's game with an upset, they must find a remedy for both issues.

An easy solution is for the Commanders to improve their production on third down, and there were examples of them doing that against the New York Giants last weekend. They gained double-digit yardage on nine of their first-down scenarios, and it often helped set the tone for drives. However, there were also 13 first downs where they gained three yards or fewer. The 49ers are giving up just 4.7 yards per play, so the Commanders must find some way to get the ball out of Jayden Daniels' hands, whether it's with quick passes or finding lanes on the ground.

Washington's defense faces an arguably more difficult challenge. Brock Purdy is on a tear to start the season, ranking first in QBR, fourth in passer rating and first in touchdowns. He's leading an offense that is ninth in total offense but putting up the second most points per game. Punter Corliss Waitman has punted just 16 times through five games, as the 49ers rank seventh in punts per offensive score.