Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season saw the Washington Commanders host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The New York Giants faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Dallas Cowboys played the Tennessee Titans. The Battle of Pennsylvania took place between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFC East Standings
New York Giants (6-3-1; Point differential: +12)
Dallas Cowboys (5-6; Point differential: +25)
Washington Commanders (4-5-1; Point differential: -25)
Philadelphia Eagles (3-7; Point differential: -70)
The NFC East reclaimed its title as the NFC Beast overnight when all four teams in the division won their Week 11 matchups, keeping the division crown within reach for every team. The last time all four NFC East teams played and won in the same week was Week 2 of the 2023 season, per NFL Research. A divisional Thanksgiving battle between the Cowboys and Eagles might provide more clarity in an otherwise tight division.
Let's take a deeper look at what worked and what didn't for each team in the NFC East and how they look heading into Week 12.
New York Giants
What worked: The Giants' defense has been on a tear, and it claimed its latest victim in a classic nail-biting 23-18 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence was picked off twice and sacked three times, disrupting the usually dominant Jaguars offense. Abdul Carter recorded two of those sacks, doubling his season total and ending a four-game streak in which he hadn't recorded one.
Needs improvement: The running back room has been a soft spot for the Giants all season. Despite fumbling for the fifth time this season, Cam Skattebo is still the No. 1 back.
Although the rookie started strong, Dominic Zvada has made just 11 of 18 field-goal attempts over his last six games. Against the Jaguars, he went three-for-four on field-goal attempts and made both extra points. Oddly enough, the kick Zvada missed was the shortest of the day at 32 yards; he made attempts from 53, 54, and 43 yards. A special teams guy at heart, Harbaugh could make a change if points continue to be left on the field.
Looking ahead to the Indianapolis Colts: The win against Jacksonville helped New York maintain its two-game lead in the division, giving the Giants some breathing room heading into Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Following the Colts' 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, they promptly released quarterback Daniel Jones the following day.
Anthony Richardson, who hasn't started a game since Week 16 of the 2024 season, will take the reins. Jonathan Taylor leads the Indianapolis rushing attack and remains its biggest offensive weapon. The bell-cow back ranks No. 8 in the league in rushing, with 760 yards across 11 games. He was someone the Giants looked at acquiring before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, but the move didn't pan out. Regardless, New York clearly knows how much of an impact he can have on games, and Indianapolis will do its best to use him to his full potential.
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Northwest Stadium for their Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dallas Cowboys
What worked: After recent struggles, the Cowboys' dominant offense returned in their 51-30 rout of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. Dak Prescott had one of his best games of the season, posting a season-high 147.3 passer rating and leading the offense into the end zone on its first six drives, with scores on eight of nine possessions. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens combined for 234 yards and two touchdowns, leading Dallas to its first 50-point game since Dec. 4, 2022.
Needs improvement: The Dallas defense is always a sore spot for the team. However, because the Cowboys averaged 7.6 yards per play on offense, the defense's struggles didn't affect the margin of victory all that much. It should still be noted that the Cowboys' defense gave up 30 points to a team averaging 19.7 per game.
In his return as a member of the Titans, Tony Pollard rushed for 110 of Tennessee's 126 total rushing yards. Once again, Dallas gave up more rushing yards than its opponent's season average, which highlights a troubling pattern.
Looking ahead to the Eagles: If the Dallas offense produces as well as it did against Tennessee, the Philadelphia defense will have its hands full. The Eagles' defense ranks in the middle of the pack, but it has been playing well as of late. The secondary even frustrated DK Metcalf enough to get him ejected after he received two personal fouls. Jihaad Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. have both stepped up in the absence of Zack Baun (back), combining for 20 tackles.
Washington Commanders
What worked: The rookies showed out in primetime, with both Antonio Williams and Drew Stevens making clutch plays on Washington's game-winning final drive. With 39 seconds left in the game and no timeouts, Jayden Daniels found Williams twice, and he hauled in 22- and 42-yard passes to set Stevens up for the game-winning kick. The kicker went 5-for-5 on the night, with the 26-yarder clinching Washington's 22-20 win.
That final drive wouldn't have been possible, however, without a strong defensive stand to get the ball back. The Commanders started strong, forcing a three-and-out on Cincinnati's first drive of the game. More importantly, they showed up at the end of the game when they were needed most, getting the ball back into Daniels' hands. Rasul Douglas dropped a would-be interception on the Bengals' final drive, and Frankie Luvu followed up with a sack on Burrow on fourth down, forcing a turnover on downs at the Cincinnati 45-yard line.
Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for just 74 yards and one touchdown, ultimately limiting the passing game to chunk plays and forcing Burrow and the Cincinnati offense to turn to their inconsistent run game to gain ground.
Needs improvement: The offensive line could use some fine-tuning. It allowed three sacks on Daniels, all of which came from Boye Mafe. Lucas Patrick returned to center after missing the team's Week 10 matchup (concussion), and his snaps seemed high. There were times when Daniels had to jump to secure the ball, affecting how much time he had to throw. Losing those precious few milliseconds is more important than it might sound, so getting those snaps lower is an area for improvement.
Looking ahead to the Arizona Cardinals: Washington is heading west on a short week and will face an Arizona team looking to get back on track. The Commanders could get a boost to their wide receiver room, however, after the team announced Wednesday that it intended to sign Brandon Aiyuk to the practice squad. While it's unlikely the veteran will suit up on such short notice, it's definitely an intriguing addition.
Although the Cardinals have lost three in a row, including a 34-7 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, they beat the Cowboys in overtime and played a close game against the Giants. With rookie Carson Beck still out of practice (back), it's likely Josh Johnson will get the start again. Arizona's top weapon is Trey McBride, and, similar to how they handled Chase, Washington will need to limit his production and big plays.
If the Commanders defeat the Cardinals, Arizona could become the first team mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, depending on how the rest of the conference fares.
Philadelphia Eagles
What worked: The Eagles broke their seven-game losing streak and kept the Pittsburgh Steelers winless in Philadelphia since 1965 with a much-needed 19-16 win. The return of DeVonta Smith provided a much-needed offensive boost for Joe Milton III, who finished the game without throwing a touchdown or an interception.
The Eagles recorded five sacks on Aaron Rodgers, whose offensive line broke down against Philadelphia's strong pass rush. Rodgers relied mostly on screens and short passes to move the offense up the field, while the nearly 43-year-old quarterback took the ball himself five times for 29 yards.
Needs improvement: The hardest thing for the Eagles to do right now is string together wins. Their last two consecutive wins came in Weeks 1 and 2, and that likely has to do with inconsistency among the offensive personnel due to injuries. Week 12 will be the first week in which both Smith and Saquon Barkley can provide a one-two punch for the Philadelphia offense in back-to-back games.
Looking ahead to Dallas: Although it has steadily improved throughout the season, the Dallas run defense remains its weakest spot. Philadelphia will look to exploit the worst run defense in the league with Barkley, who was the team's leading rusher against the Steelers. Both teams know what's at stake, and playing at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving is no easy task. The Cowboys have the momentum, but if the Eagles can get Barkley rolling early, they have a chance to win back-to-back games.