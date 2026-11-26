Washington Commanders

What worked: The rookies showed out in primetime, with both Antonio Williams and Drew Stevens making clutch plays on Washington's game-winning final drive. With 39 seconds left in the game and no timeouts, Jayden Daniels found Williams twice, and he hauled in 22- and 42-yard passes to set Stevens up for the game-winning kick. The kicker went 5-for-5 on the night, with the 26-yarder clinching Washington's 22-20 win.

That final drive wouldn't have been possible, however, without a strong defensive stand to get the ball back. The Commanders started strong, forcing a three-and-out on Cincinnati's first drive of the game. More importantly, they showed up at the end of the game when they were needed most, getting the ball back into Daniels' hands. Rasul Douglas dropped a would-be interception on the Bengals' final drive, and Frankie Luvu followed up with a sack on Burrow on fourth down, forcing a turnover on downs at the Cincinnati 45-yard line.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for just 74 yards and one touchdown, ultimately limiting the passing game to chunk plays and forcing Burrow and the Cincinnati offense to turn to their inconsistent run game to gain ground.

Needs improvement: The offensive line could use some fine-tuning. It allowed three sacks on Daniels, all of which came from Boye Mafe. Lucas Patrick returned to center after missing the team's Week 10 matchup (concussion), and his snaps seemed high. There were times when Daniels had to jump to secure the ball, affecting how much time he had to throw. Losing those precious few milliseconds is more important than it might sound, so getting those snaps lower is an area for improvement.

Looking ahead to the Arizona Cardinals: Washington is heading west on a short week and will face an Arizona team looking to get back on track. The Commanders could get a boost to their wide receiver room, however, after the team announced Wednesday that it intended to sign Brandon Aiyuk to the practice squad. While it's unlikely the veteran will suit up on such short notice, it's definitely an intriguing addition.

Although the Cardinals have lost three in a row, including a 34-7 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, they beat the Cowboys in overtime and played a close game against the Giants. With rookie Carson Beck still out of practice (back), it's likely Josh Johnson will get the start again. Arizona's top weapon is Trey McBride, and, similar to how they handled Chase, Washington will need to limit his production and big plays.