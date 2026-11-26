The Washington Commanders have signed veteran wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad.

Aiyuk, a former first-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, has appeared in 69 games with 67 starts. He has caught 294 passes on 446 targets in that span, resulting in 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has two 1,000-yard seasons in his career, the most recent of which came during the 2023 season when he was a Second Team All-Pro for leading the 49ers with 1,342 yards and seven scores.

Aiyuk spent the last two seasons of his college career with Arizona State, where he caught 65 passes for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 and earned a First Team All-Pac-12 selection. Prior to that, he played at Sierra College and was named a Junior College All-American in 2017.

The Commanders have also signed cornerback Ambry Thomas to their practice squad. Thomas, a 2021 third-round pick by the 49ers, has appeared in 42 games with 11 starts. He has recorded 79 tackles with two interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Over the past two seasons, Thomas has had stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.