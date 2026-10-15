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Commanders vs. 49ers Week 6 injury report

Oct 15, 2026 at 05:59 PM
Screenshot 2026-09-09 at 2.31.42 PM

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

PlayerInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
S Percy ButlerHamstringDNP
RB Jacory Croskey-MerrittGroinDNP
WR Stefon DiggsHamstringDNP
OLB Javontae Jean BaptistePectoralDNP
QB Marcus MariotaKneeDNP
DE Charles OmenihuGroin/AnkleDNP
S Tyler OwensHamstringDNP
WR Treylon BurksShoulderLimited
RB Austin EkelerChestLimited
LB Jordan MageeHamstringLimited
S Quan MartinIllnessLimited
WR Terry McLaurinHamstringLimited
CB Fabian MoreauKneeLimited
S Jeremy ReavesRibLimited
CB Trey AmosAnkleFull
OLB K'Lavon ChaissonKneeFull
S Nick CrossIllnessFull
DT Javon KinlawAnkleFull
RB Jeremy McNicholsQuadFull
RB Rachaad WhiteShoulderFull

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