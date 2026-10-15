Commanders vs. 49ers Week 6 injury report

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|S Percy Butler
|Hamstring
|DNP
|RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|Groin
|DNP
|WR Stefon Diggs
|Hamstring
|DNP
|OLB Javontae Jean Baptiste
|Pectoral
|DNP
|QB Marcus Mariota
|Knee
|DNP
|DE Charles Omenihu
|Groin/Ankle
|DNP
|S Tyler Owens
|Hamstring
|DNP
|WR Treylon Burks
|Shoulder
|Limited
|RB Austin Ekeler
|Chest
|Limited
|LB Jordan Magee
|Hamstring
|Limited
|S Quan Martin
|Illness
|Limited
|WR Terry McLaurin
|Hamstring
|Limited
|CB Fabian Moreau
|Knee
|Limited
|S Jeremy Reaves
|Rib
|Limited
|CB Trey Amos
|Ankle
|Full
|OLB K'Lavon Chaisson
|Knee
|Full
|S Nick Cross
|Illness
|Full
|DT Javon Kinlaw
|Ankle
|Full
|RB Jeremy McNichols
|Quad
|Full
|RB Rachaad White
|Shoulder
|Full