NFC East roundup | A tight division race

Washington Commanders

What worked: The Commanders got off to a fast start in their 27-27 tie with the Giants. With Jayden Daniels back at the helm, they scored on the opening drive of the game. Daniels went 3-for-3 on his passes during the drive, with the only handoff coming on the final play: a 33-yard rushing touchdown by Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Daniels also showed off his legs, finishing with nine carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

The Commanders' defense continued to shine in the takeaway department, forcing the Giants to fumble twice. That brings Washington's total to seven takeaways through Week 5, tying them for the third-most in the NFL and giving them the second-best turnover margin (plus-five). Washington also held New York to 26 rushing yards in the first half, tied for the fifth-fewest allowed against the Giants in franchise history.

Needs improvement: There has been considerable focus on the final play of the game, during which communication among the offense and personnel has come into question. Clearly, that is an area that needs work, but the Commanders' offensive line could also use some improvement. Daniels was sacked five times by the Giants, and New York edge defender Abdul Carter earned the game's highest overall PFF grade at 89.7, recording six quarterback pressures, including one sack and five quarterback hits.

Looking ahead to the San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers are one of just three teams in the NFL that have yet to lose a game this season. They're coming off a 32-29 divisional win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, which should boost their confidence heading into Monday Night Football.

San Francisco leads the league in third-down offense (51.92%), although that could be tested this week by a depleted wide receiver room. Mike Evans is playing through a rib injury, while the 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel (hamstring). Meanwhile, Ricky Pearsall, De'Zhaun Stribling, and Demarcus Robinson remain on injured reserve. Despite declining numbers, Christian McCaffrey is still widely regarded as one of the top 20 running backs in the league and is a threat the Commanders' run defense will need to keep in check.