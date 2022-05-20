AAPI Month Bios - Josh Madarang

AAPI ancestry/background: Filipino. His grandparents on his father's side came over from the Philippines right before his dad was born.

What he does at the Commanders: A lifelong Washington fan raised in Philly, Josh now works for his favorite team as a membership services representative where he's tasked with managing the accounts of 800 season ticket members. He finds his work exciting and fulfilling because he knows what he does has a huge impact on the business and he gets to be among some of the most front facing people in the organization. During the season, he helps make sure season ticket members are good to go on gamedays, have a good experience and renew for next year. Outside of season, he's responsible for making sure that current season ticket members are up to date with different membership activities and events and reaching out to those who aren't season ticket members to generate new business.

His favorite Filipino traditions: "For us it's all about family gathering, and especially the food. Being able to have all the different generations of people together over the holidays and then the different Filipino foods is always important."

How his Filipino heritage has shaped him: "It mostly has to do with my family being so hardworking. My grandfather and grandmother instilled those values in my dad, and he instilled those values in me. Everyone in my family though is also very laid back and caring as well though so it's an awesome dynamic."

What AAPI Heritage Month means to him: "For me, it has a lot to do with hearing different people's stories. And you know I don't want to speak for everyone and I know it's not perfect, but my family has noticed a lot of growth in advocacy for Asian communities, so working to continue that. I think it's also about honoring the people that brought us here."