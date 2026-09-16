Behind the Build Q&A: Mark Williams, Partner & Executive Vice President

Q: What inspired the design?

A: "The incredible passion the ownership team had from minute one. Mr. Harris talked a lot about being eight years old and walking into RFK Stadium. And you could feel that passion as if that happened last week with him. And he has carried that and will carry that all the way through his whole life. That is so impactful to his experience. So the passion from ownership was one big thing.

The significance of the memories of RFK Stadium was another piece. For decades, people have been yearning to be able to go watch the Commanders again in RFK Stadium and have not had the ability to do that.

The monumentality and the architecture of Washington, D.C. as a whole and the impact that has was a big influence, the way that those buildings have inspired how people approach them and go into them and walk through them. We want to translate that experience to a multi-purpose sports and entertainment project. I have told many people that it's probably the most prominent, best site in the world to have a sports and entertainment project. And it even goes back to the original L'Enfant Plan for Washington, D.C. From the beginning, that was always the site that was going to be the sports and entertainment component, whatever that meant.

So those are the big things. Using that great passion from the site, the ownership team's connection to the historic RFK, and coupling that with our knowledge and our expertise, we're thinking about how we can make it all even better for fans that go in there."

Q: A lot of new stadiums claim to be the loudest, to get you the closest, to have the best you name it – things which feel ambiguous or are hard to measure. You want to be able to say emphatically you are elite in all these categories, of course, but it also seems to be a tough line to toe making those sorts of statements. How do you think about those things?

A: "One of the special things that we're doing in D.C. is what we're calling a unified seating bowl. The entire seating bowl feels like one section, one unified group, from the first row all the way to the last row, instead of breaking up the bowl into different parts and different areas.

And at the same time, we have a very diverse number of products that we have spread out throughout that bowl. Historically, what has happened was you had a continuous bowl, then as time went on, that bowl started to break apart and there were different zones, club seats, suites, end zone, you name it. And it was very defined on those different elements.

We've sort of come back and combined both of them. So it's the power of that unified bowl while having diverse products and price points and things you can do with amenities – all that's attached to different areas within the bowl. We've done both of those. It's extremely unique.

Then, if you think about the history of integrating and immersing people into the technology within the seating bowl, it sort of went from, 'Here's a big monitor' and then the next one did a little bit bigger, then the next one did a little bit bigger, and so on. With the Cowboys we moved the location of that monitor, really in response to broadcast television and getting that view bigger and better than what you have at home and also putting it right there in front of you. We then took that to the next level at SoFi with having the two-sided board.

What we're going to do in D.C. for the Commanders is going to be a whole new level. I think it's going to be one of the most recognizable elements in the seating bowl. I can't wait for people to walk in there and see this unified seating bowl."

Q: Can you talk a little bit about the flexibility that this venue will allow for as far as use by the community and use by the city on non-Commanders gamedays?

A: "One of our design covenants is that we make the building very scalable. We do that at a site level. We do that within the stadium itself. So, there are numerous spaces that we want to make as flexible as possible. There might be a club space in the stadium that becomes the place to host if you're having an event in the District, for example.

We also take that to the event type. So, instead of waiting for the Commanders game to happen, we want to have it where the building can host different capacities, different event types, that we can have as many of those things happen throughout the year. There are events like soccer matches or concerts or other pretty predictable things, but we are thinking on day one about other diverse things that could happen within individual spaces, within the seating bowl, maybe different size capacities.