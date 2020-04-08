Brandon Scherff Signs Franchise Tender

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Redskins announced today guard Brandon Scherff has signed his franchise tender.
Last season, Scherff played and started in 11 games while only giving up one and a half sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl.
Scherff is entering his sixth NFL season after originally being selected by the Redskins in the first round (5th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. For his career, Scherff has appeared in 65 regular season games with 65 starts. Scherff has earned Pro Bowl selections three times in his career in 2016, 2017 and 2019. In 2015, he was named a PFWA All-Rookie performer.
Scherff, 28, played collegiately at Iowa from 2011-14, where he received the Outland Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation's most outstanding interior lineman. He also earned unanimous consensus All-American honors and was named first-team All-Big Ten for the second consecutive season. Also won the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award in the Big Ten Conference. Scherff was born on Dec. 26, 1991, and attended Denison High School in Denison, Iowa.