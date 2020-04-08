Brandon Scherff Signs Franchise Tender

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Redskins announced today guard Brandon Scherff has signed his franchise tender.

Last season, Scherff played and started in 11 games while only giving up one and a half sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Scherff is entering his sixth NFL season after originally being selected by the Redskins in the first round (5th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. For his career, Scherff has appeared in 65 regular season games with 65 starts. Scherff has earned Pro Bowl selections three times in his career in 2016, 2017 and 2019. In 2015, he was named a PFWA All-Rookie performer.