News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Brian Robinson's teammates want to rally around him as he begins recovery

Sep 01, 2022 at 09:05 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW090122

Charles Leno echoed the same sentiment that the rest of the Washington Commanders organization has given when asked about Brian Robinson: football does not matter right now.

"It's a difficult thing," Leno said to media members in the Commanders locker room. "It was very shocking news that we all received."

Robinson was shot twice after an attempted robbery in northeast Washington, D.C. on Aug. 28. Fortunately, the reports of his recovery have all been positive, and after a successful surgery, he was at the team facility to visit with his teammates.

Leno and the rest of the Commanders know that he will be back on the field at some point, but in the meantime, they want to rally around him and offer any support he needs.

"We just care about him as a person," Leno said. "We care about his livelihood. We care about his mental health. We care about all those things … Now, we just hope the best for him."

Physically, Leno knows that Robinson is going to recover. According to reports, the bullet that went through his knee did not inflict any structural damage, which is shocking to Leno but also a relief for Leno and the rest of Robinson's teammates.

Robinson's mental recovery is just as important to Leno. It was a traumatic experience, Leno said, and he hopes that Robinson continues to talk about how he feels.

"You don't want that to be bottled in [when having] those tough days. I want him to know people care about him and people are here for him."

Leno said "it was great" to see Robinson back at the facility. It was an emotional moment, according to head coach Ron Rivera, as the rookie was able to personally express his gratitude for his teammates' support.

"When they actually got to see him, I think that really kind of put a lot of their minds at ease," Rivera said.

Robinson is alive, which is the most important factor, and Leno is glad that he is still able to do what he loves. Of course, that includes being "a hell of a football player," but it also means being a good teammate as well as a brother and a son to his family.

"He's such a great young man," Leno said. "He just has this spirit about him, just this uplifting spirit, and I love everything about him."

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

PHOTOS | Practice 8/31

The Washington Commanders were back on the field Wednesday afternoon to prepare for their Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check out the top photos from the day. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

08312022 Practice7264
1 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7265
2 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7266
3 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7267
4 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7268
5 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7269
6 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7270
7 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7271
8 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7272
9 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7273
10 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7274
11 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7275
12 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7276
13 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7277
14 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7278
15 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7279
16 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7280
17 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7281
18 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7282
19 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7283
20 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7284
21 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7285
22 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7286
23 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7287
24 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7288
25 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7289
26 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7290
27 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7291
28 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7292
29 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7293
30 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7294
31 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7295
32 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7296
33 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7297
34 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7298
35 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7299
36 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7300
37 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7301
38 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7302
39 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7303
40 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7304
41 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7305
42 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7306
43 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7307
44 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7308
45 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7309
46 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7310
47 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7311
48 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7312
49 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7313
50 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7314
51 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7315
52 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7316
53 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7317
54 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7318
55 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7319
56 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7320
57 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7321
58 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice7322
59 / 121
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08312022 Practice EF002
60 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF090
61 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF091
62 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF089
63 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF088
64 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF087
65 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF084
66 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF082
67 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF083
68 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF086
69 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF085
70 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF080
71 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF072
72 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF034
73 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF077
74 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF079
75 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF074
76 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF076
77 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF075
78 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF070
79 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF063
80 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF065
81 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF071
82 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF060
83 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF061
84 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF062
85 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF054
86 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF059
87 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF057
88 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF058
89 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF051
90 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF036
91 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF041
92 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF049
93 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF050
94 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF047
95 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF045
96 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF046
97 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF032
98 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF039
99 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF035
100 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF037
101 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF040
102 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF038
103 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF024
104 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF028
105 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF026
106 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF023
107 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF013
108 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF022
109 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF017
110 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF018
111 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF016
112 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF019
113 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF014
114 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF012
115 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF015
116 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF007
117 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF009
118 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF011
119 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF008
120 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08312022 Practice EF004
121 / 121
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Tough decisions made as initial 53-man roster is selected

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prepare for final roster cuts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Preseason finale set to be big opportunity for depth players

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera wants to see Sam Howell take advantage of extra snaps in preseason finale

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 26, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Football was therapeutic for Jeremy Reaves after the loss of his mom last season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera congratulates Sonny Jurgensen on jersey retirement

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Darrick Forrest shows he can be regular contributor in Commanders defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Antonio Gibson flashes as a pass-catcher, kickoff returner

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 22, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Offseason rock climbing workouts have helped Wes Schweitzer's strength, versatility

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Chiefs will give Commanders valuable challenges

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bobby McCain praises strides made in secondary during camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Advertising